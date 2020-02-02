Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NBC: John Kerry “was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.’” https://t.co/Q9TE5pWNqY— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020
He deleted it. But it was beautiful while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/DNR1nDMTwQ— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2020
This Ipsos poll is a fascinating and terrifying insight. Basically, the disinfo over the summer has worked. Voters are more confused and polarised on climate science than ever. We are in a bad place. https://t.co/sWBLEzbO4k via @brisbanetimes— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) February 4, 2020
Good article about an aspect of Yang's campaign I hadn't considered.https://t.co/oksNtDD3ei— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) February 4, 2020
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
Although Iraqi authorities insist they don't know who has killed more than 500 protesters, evidence points to the PMU and specific parts of the PMU; who gave the order? Who approved assassinations of dozens of activists? AAH, KH, Badr, Khorasani? https://t.co/8rQr4OAxH8— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) February 3, 2020
Though Oprah Winfrey pulled her support for the film, early reviews have been strong for the controversial new release https://t.co/SsH4JrLDOn— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 3, 2020
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:18pm
Uh, we needed FDR 1.0 when there were Hoovervilles, we needed FDR 2.0 when there were Hitlervilles, and we needed Obama 1.0 (tho perhaps more aggressive & populist) when we had a financial meltdown, auto industry collapsing, and massive home repossession.
The idea we need to run drastic measures in not-so-drastic times is pure Bernie gold.
If we'd gotten Hillary in 2016, it would've been the steady progress we needed, not the
"let's pull our hair out and demand we toss everything around the room & scream at the TV" approach.
Global warming? Check. Free trade (balancing China's hegemony, with some worker protections)? Check.
Education reform? Check. Unemployment relief for the heartland? Check.
Expansion of healthcare? Check. And so on.
Bernie and Susan Sarandon and others wanted this Trumpian crisis, so they can pretend to solve it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:02pm
I was hoping Warren would be the voice of left pragmatism over Sanders leftist revolution. I think that's who she truly is but I'll admit she's moved from that position to embrace much of Sanders leftist stupidity. I'm not sure why, perhaps hoping to pull some of Sanders supporters from him.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:28pm
Yeah, on financials she's rock solid, and while I thought she was overreaching in trying to break up Facebook, Amazon, etc., within weeks of her pitching this it became obvious she was right.
But the rest of the gobbledygook? Driving her brand down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:36pm
FDR 1.0 was a don't shake the white supremacy boat politician, he catered to, and was wildly supported by, the racist South. The Republicans own that tribe now, they are no longer "progressives."
Tweet it to Kapur.. .!!
In his book "Fear Itself" Ira Katznelson quotes Representative Rankin of Mississippi in the 73rd Congress of 1933, speaking on the House floor in support of funding FDR's Tennessee Valley Authority, Rankin said that the TVA will "produce more energy than the labor of all the slaves freed in the war"
On FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":
"Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."
by NCD on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:17pm
Oh God, didn't we debate this book/author already?
Here, read:
https://rooseveltinstitute.org/african-americans-and-new-deal-look-back-...
http://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtID=2&psid=3447
https://livingnewdeal.org/what-was-the-new-deal/new-deal-inclusion/afric...
https://millercenter.org/president/fdroosevelt/the-american-franchise
https://courses.lumenlearning.com/boundless-ushistory/chapter/minorities...
Of course FDR made compromises with whites who controlled the power in the South, and it wasn't perfect and there were some serious gaps, especially among tenant farmers. (the lynching law was more symbolic, as lynchings had long faded as a common practice). But much of Katznelson's bitching is about early days of the program, when attention to blacks improved over time. And of course this fits into the right's agenda to say FDR wasn't that great in the first place (never mind how Hoover continued Coolidge's policies into the ditch and adamantly did nothing - kinda like George W going into 2009).
But hey, Bernie's going to become president and change everything without Senate control and still a Republican lock on legislatures and the Supreme Court, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 2:47am
I don't even like the use of terminology and the comparison now that I think on it and you bring these old debates up. It should stop, let's drop these old stereotypes, they are ridiculous actually.This is where it is helpful to bring in Andrew Yang types to talk as if we are well into the 21st century, because: we are!
FDR was first elected 87 years ago. Things were, um, different. Here's just one thing as an example, quote came up first thing on my google, don't know how accurate the paper, accurate enough for my point:
The difference between now and then: kinda absurd: full employment, dropping real wages. Problems different, world different, solutions different....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 3:13am
Hah: 1) GOP dirty trick tried to influence results 2) Bluff called!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:30pm
Nate Silver, done with his Superbowl work, can now opine,and does a lot:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 11:48pm
This is the funniest CNN coverage I've ever seen. I don't know who came up with up this delay in reporting caucus results, but I applaud them. Comic genius.
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:04pm
Thanks I had the teevee off, I just turned it off. Amy right now is talking how she's gonna be just like FDR and know you and fight for you...
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:14pm
I see this upon opening Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:02am
I actually don't buy that this will do them much good, only horse race junkies care about Iowa and NH, most people aren't even paying attention until like Super Tuesday.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:10am
Nate Silver & Markos (DKos founder):
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:12am
He describes self as Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine; Election Law Blogger. Coming 2/4/20: Election Meltdown (Preorders http://electionmeltdown.com )
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:41am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:44am
Nate Silver, a few minutes ago, guessing using campaign-reported numbers:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:24am
Nate added two followup tweets:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:31am
What happened Monday evening bolsters the argument that the state should not have the first primary.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/iowa-caucus-night-is-an-utter-disaster?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:13am