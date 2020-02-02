    Iowa Caucus News and Related Stuff

    NBC: John Kerry “was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.’” https://t.co/Q9TE5pWNqY

    — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:18pm

    Uh, we needed FDR 1.0 when there were Hoovervilles, we needed FDR 2.0 when there were Hitlervilles, and we needed Obama 1.0 (tho perhaps more aggressive & populist) when we had a financial meltdown, auto industry collapsing, and massive home repossession.

    The idea we need to run drastic measures in not-so-drastic times is pure Bernie gold.
    If we'd gotten Hillary in 2016, it would've been the steady progress we needed, not the
    "let's pull our hair out and demand we toss everything around the room & scream at the TV" approach.

    Global warming? Check. Free trade (balancing China's hegemony, with some worker protections)? Check.
    Education reform? Check. Unemployment relief for the heartland? Check.
    Expansion of healthcare? Check. And so on.

    Bernie and Susan Sarandon and others wanted this Trumpian crisis, so they can pretend to solve it.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:02pm

    I was hoping Warren would be the voice of left pragmatism over Sanders leftist revolution. I think that's who she truly is but I'll admit she's moved from that position to embrace much of Sanders leftist stupidity. I'm not sure why, perhaps hoping to pull some of Sanders supporters from him.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:28pm

    Yeah, on financials she's rock solid, and while I thought she was overreaching in trying to break up Facebook, Amazon, etc., within weeks of her pitching this it became obvious she was right.
    But the rest of the gobbledygook? Driving her brand down.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:36pm

    FDR 1.0 was a don't shake the white supremacy boat politician, he catered to, and was wildly supported by,  the racist South. The Republicans own that tribe now, they are no longer "progressives."

    Tweet it to Kapur.. .!! 

    In his book "Fear Itself" Ira Katznelson quotes Representative Rankin of Mississippi in the 73rd Congress of 1933, speaking on the House floor in support of funding FDR's Tennessee Valley Authority, Rankin said that the TVA will "produce more energy than the labor of all the slaves freed in the war"

    On FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":

    "Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."


    by NCD on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:17pm

    Oh God, didn't we debate this book/author already?

    Here, read:

    https://rooseveltinstitute.org/african-americans-and-new-deal-look-back-...

    http://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtID=2&psid=3447

    https://livingnewdeal.org/what-was-the-new-deal/new-deal-inclusion/afric...

    https://millercenter.org/president/fdroosevelt/the-american-franchise

    https://courses.lumenlearning.com/boundless-ushistory/chapter/minorities...

    Of course FDR made compromises with whites who controlled the power in the South, and it wasn't perfect and there were some serious gaps, especially among tenant farmers. (the lynching law was more symbolic, as lynchings had long faded as a common practice). But much of Katznelson's bitching is about early days of the program, when attention to blacks improved over time. And of course this fits into the right's agenda to say FDR wasn't that great in the first place (never mind how Hoover continued Coolidge's policies into the ditch and adamantly did nothing - kinda like George W going into 2009).

    But hey, Bernie's going to become president and change everything without Senate control and still a Republican lock on legislatures and the Supreme Court, right?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 2:47am

    I don't even like the use of terminology and the comparison now that I think on it and you bring these old debates up. It should stop, let's drop these old stereotypes, they are ridiculous actually.This is where it is helpful to bring in Andrew Yang types to talk as if we are well into the 21st century, because: we are!

    FDR was first elected 87 years ago. Things were, um, different. Here's just one thing as an example, quote came up first thing on my google, don't know how accurate the paper, accurate enough for my point:

    Real wages rose by 16 percent between 1929 and 1932, while the unemployment rate ballooned from 3 to 23 percent. Real wages remained high throughout the rest of the decade, although unemployment never dipped below 9 percent, no matter how it is measured.

    The difference between now and then: kinda absurd: full employment, dropping real wages. Problems different, world different, solutions different....


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 3:13am

    Hah: 1) GOP dirty trick tried to influence results 2) Bluff called!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:30pm

    Nate Silver, done with his Superbowl work, can now opine,and does a lot:

    OK, a slightly stream-of-consciousness, post-Super Bowl Iowa polling thread.

    For starters, here is our current polling average, with comparison to 1 week ago / 1 month ago.https://t.co/xB4551dYSc pic.twitter.com/0jjeToS726

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Sanders (along with Klobuchar) has made the biggest gains over the past month. But his trajectory over the past week has been flat, especially if you look at comparisons among the same pollsters. Not necessarily anything to worry about and I'd probably take the over...

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Still, there's a fine line between "still peaking as we head into the caucus", "peaked at the right time" & "peaked a little bit too soon" and any of the 3 are at least plausible. Especially if you consider house effects; live polls are more mixed for Bernie than the online ones.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Biden seems like the hardest candidate to pin down, with fairly wide variation from poll to poll. I really have no idea, and his purportedly mediocre ground game makes for a downside case.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    At the same time, there's this perceptual perception that Biden is declining when he isn't. He's actually up in Iowa month over month, and although there's been a bit of erosion over the past week, it's margin-of-error-ish stuff. A number of polls still have him ahead.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Buttigieg has declined both week-over-week and month-over-month. Nonetheless, he's not *that* far behind and is probably a bit unlucky that no poll as shown him with the lead. The mechanics of the caucus potentially also favor him. He does well in 2nd choice numbers...

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    ...He should have a good ground game. And he reportedly does well in rural areas, where you get more bang for your buck in terms of delegates. Purely as an Iowa play—our model is very skeptical re: his post Iowa path—he may be a bit overlooked.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Warren is actually UP a bit month-over-month and week over week. Sanders's surge has really worked against her, though, in that he should be comfortably >15% in most precincts, denying her a chance to pick up many Sanders votes upon realignment, for whom she's often a 2nd choice.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    So while a "progressive dream" of Sanders-Warren finishing 1-2 in Iowa is certainly plausible, it's *more likely* that her fate is inversely correlated with Sanders. Her support also seems to be concentrated in upscale areas, which isn't helpful to her re: the delegate math.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    On the other hand, she has invested a LOT in Iowa, and should be helped by her ground game, having good precinct captains, etc. I am curious if Warren forms an alliance with other candidates (Klobuchar or Buttigieg) to try to direct votes away from the frontrunners.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Klobuchar would be fairly interesting if she were at 13%, and not at all interesting if she were at 7%. She's wound up right in the middle, at 10%. She has made some gains over the past month but we can now rule out a Santorum-like trajectory with a huge last-minute poll surge.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    Empirically, the error on Iowa polls is high. It's entirely possible Klob could sneak in to 3rd place. Higher than that? Well, our model gives her a ~1 in 40 chance of winning. But that would be a case where the polls had missed something, not "normal margin of error" stuff.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 3, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 11:48pm

    This is the funniest CNN coverage I've ever seen. I don't know who came up with up this delay in reporting caucus results, but I applaud them. Comic genius.


    by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:04pm

    Thanks I had the teevee off, I just turned it off. Amy right now is talking how she's gonna be just like FDR and know you and fight for you...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:14pm

    I see this upon opening Twitter:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:20pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:02am

    I actually don't buy that this will do them much good, only horse race junkies care about Iowa and NH, most people aren't even paying attention until like Super Tuesday.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:25am

    feeling weirdly proud and nostalgic for the Eurovision voting sytem

    — joe (@mutablejoe) February 4, 2020


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:10am

    Nate Silver & Markos (DKos founder):


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:12am

    He describes self as Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine; Election Law Blogger. Coming 2/4/20: Election Meltdown (Preorders http://electionmeltdown.com )


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:41am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:44am

    Nate Silver, a few minutes ago, guessing using campaign-reported numbers:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:24am

    Nate added two followup tweets:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:31am

