If you were finding your faith flagging, herewith reinforcement for believers.
Rush Limbaugh's ticket to Hell has been punched, and it won't be a pleasant ride.
Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson responded with commentary
Evidently, Limbaugh has gotten the medal he wanted...
I would like a medal for smoking cigars, is what I’m saying.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/04/17/we_really_should_thank_smo...
by jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 8:38pm
WTF? From your Limbotomy 2015 link:
RUSH: " Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does. Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots. "
It will take F---ing 50 years to kill him libtardss..!!!!!
If he doesn't make it that long it'll be cuz the carrots dimwit.. he predicted it PERFECT GENIUS!
by NCD on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:52pm
Just In...
Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh — 4M 26S AGO
(not The Onion, but @ TheHill.com)
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:53pm