Citizens who have dutifully uploaded their images to Facebook or other sites for use by the Party have shown their loyalty to Big Brother. We must seek to uncover those whose faces are not in the database. We must find them out, and send their pictures to the Ministry of Togetherness, what we once knew as Facebook.

The Party says those who keep their faces secret have reasons to live in the shadows. They are a threat to your safety, your peace and your happiness. The Party's mission is to protect you from the enemies of the people.

Big Brother says those who tell the truth about the Party and the menace of the opposition haters are promoting togetherness.

Those who oppose togetherness will have a very dear price to pay.

The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It

Clearview AI, devised a groundbreaking facial recognition app. You take a picture of a person, upload it and get to see public photos of that person, along with links to where those photos appeared. The system — whose backbone is a database of more than three billion images that Clearview claims to have scraped from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo and millions of other websites — goes far beyond anything ever constructed by the United States government or Silicon Valley giants. Facial recognition technology has always been controversial. It makes people nervous about Big Brother....

Facebook is going to get Trump re-elected — because it’s good for business.

Facebook’s decision not to require fact-checking for political candidates’ advertising in 2020 has flung open the door for false, manipulated, extreme and incendiary statements. Such content is rewarded with prime placement and promotion if it meets Facebook-designed algorithmic standards for popularity and engagement.... I expressed my fear that with Facebook’s help, Mr. Trump will win the 2020 election. The recent hiring of a right-wing figure to help manage its news tab has reinforced those fears. In my comments in Davos, I also pointed out that Facebook has been used to cause worse damage in other countries than the United States. In Myanmar, for example, military personnel used Facebook to help incite the public against the Rohingya, who were targeted in a military assault of incredible cruelty....

The National Archives and the Library of Congress are undergoing a metamorphosis into a history obscuring Ministry of Truth: