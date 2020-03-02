The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.

By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2

[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.

Bloomberg, more than any other Democrat, has focused exclusively on Trump and relishes the opportunity to get under the president’s skin. His speeches are loaded with mild insults, often variations on jokes about how Trump is a phony billionaire who merely played a CEO on reality TV.

He’s slammed Trump over his reported comments that undermine the military and in an ad released Friday on “Fox and Friends” featured unflattering pictures of Trump golfing while Bloomberg ribs that the only job Trump is qualified for is running a golf course [....]