Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
By Aaron Rupar @ Vox.com, Jan. 31
Pence struggled to justify a new policy in an exchange that captured something profound about the health care debate.
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
Comments
Rick adds:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am
Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am
re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm
But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am
p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am
From
@ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:
and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm
Radio Tom's reality check for the Trump fans in the heartland: you see, he doesn't know Missouri from Kansas, like I said he doesn't give a shit about you:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:43am
He's been in Washington state too long - should get out and see the rest of the country.
Seriously, this is one advanced age or ever-ignorant screwup. Following the Super Bowl? And the Chiefs were hug e stuff in the early 70s - woulda thought that bit of t ivua would've imprinted his reptilian brain.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 1:08am