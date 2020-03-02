    Radio Free Tom's Reality Check Twitter Lecture & Pep Talk

    By artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:26am |

    Rick adds:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am

    Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am

    re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm

    But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?

    Great poll in Iowa, where I just landed for a Big Rally! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/4YCo01XYCn

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Thank you Iowa, I love you! https://t.co/zooBXErdcV

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    This November, we are going to defeat the Radical Socialist Democrats and win the Great State of Iowa in a Historic Landslide! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/jYIbSdyGjU

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    To keep America Safe, we have fully rebuilt the U.S. Military – it is now stronger, more powerful, and more lethal than ever before. Thanks to the courage of American Heroes, the ISIS Caliphate has been DESTROYED & its founder & leader – the animal known as al-Baghdadi – is DEAD! pic.twitter.com/9LXDf6mJKf

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Washington Dems have spent the last 3 years trying to overturn the last election – and we will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the NEXT ELECTION. Together, we are going to win back the House, we are going to hold the Senate, & we are going to keep the White House! pic.twitter.com/VshQceiwUA

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Americans across the political spectrum are disgusted by the Washington Democrats’ Partisan Hoaxes, Witch Hunts, & Con Jobs. Registered Democrats and Independents are leaving the Democrat Party in droves, & we are welcoming these voters to the Republican Party w/ wide open arms! pic.twitter.com/UCdQXY3vPn

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    THE BEST IS YET TO COME! pic.twitter.com/SOn6wRV9Zs

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am

    p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am

    From  @ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:

    and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm

    Radio Tom's reality check for the Trump fans in the heartland: you see, he doesn't know Missouri from Kansas, like I said he doesn't give a shit about you:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:43am

    He's been in Washington state too long - should get out and see the rest of the country.

    Seriously, this is one advanced age or ever-ignorant screwup. Following the Super Bowl? And the Chiefs were hug e stuff in the early 70s - woulda thought that bit of t ivua would've imprinted his reptilian brain. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 1:08am

