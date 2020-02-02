Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
By Aaron Rupar @ Vox.com, Jan. 31
Pence struggled to justify a new policy in an exchange that captured something profound about the health care debate.
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
The whole thing about him not being able to get traction is interesting along the lines of understanding the Trump phenomenon.Do the experiment of thinking like you are a person with actual sincere conservative beliefs, not just playing a game as a faux conservative where you want to "own the libs", to get back at elites because you are a white working class person who feels dissed and looked down upon by elites, by the politically correct and "Hollywood". The guy is way better looking than Trump, for those who go by looks; prime example of white male. He has experience at conservative talk radio, so he's no clueless Mitt Romney type, he knows how to talk the talk-including personal attacks and bashing Obama. He was a social worker (!) so he really does know the problems of lower class people. He knows Congress, he was in it. But he can't get any traction. I think because: childish Trump sicko populist memes and Bannon-ism, which are not the same thing as real conservatism, appeal much more to a significant chunk of the population than real conservatism does, demonizing "libs" and foreigners sells better than real conservatism.
There is also this, which is not unimportant: Trump still plays "outsider" billionaire businessman, not a politician, still acts like he has nothing to do with the government he actually runs, not part of "the swamp." While Walsh is a "politician", part of "the swamp." Tells me that elitism is the main problem. This synchs with a lot of the populist currents worldwide. There is a signifcant appetite for crass outsiders that show disdain for the elite educated, a sort of pitchfork populism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 3:08pm
P.S. That someone like Walsh cannot get traction, that many Trump supporters are not "real" Republicans nor "real" conservatives, this is also the reason that current Republican senators find they cannot go against him in something like impeachment trial votes? Because his "base" is much bigger than theirs? They are actually pretty unpopular, have little support, and if they don't go with him, they got nothing? As many Never Trumpers like to point out, he blew up/destroyed their party. But what it really is: the whole "disruption" thing.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 4:04pm
It's right here, the anti-elitism, anti-establishment parties, independent rogue populism:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:06am
Is an interesting cross-link the Guardian page editor has put at the top of the article
Robert Reich: Why Democrats share the blame for the rise of Donald Trump
because it relates to the populism vs. global elites/third way types.
This is an issue I think rah-rah Democratic-party-is-the solution types (I would like to be blunt: like rmrd here at dagblog) are wearing blinders about. It is not just always about racism by those who resent Obama and also the "first black president". It is about elitism and third-way-ism. That's where there's a major and important split in the Dem party, and also why Bernie acting independent of the Dem establishment appeals to some Trump voters. Reich has been railing on it for decades now. Though personality-wise, he sometimes comes across as bleeding heart liberal, and this works against him, what he actually is is someone who gets labor union types and Reagan Dems. So does Bernie.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 3:21pm