Amid the widespread grief over Kobe Bryant's death, a small lesson in the evils of "regulatory capture" is manifest, and the rich and powerful should pay attention.

Most of us are familiar with the alarms that sound when a plane is on a trajectory that in pilot-speak understatement, is designated "a controlled flight into terrain." As the situation grows more urgent, a voice will be generated shouting "PULL UP! PULL UP! PULL UP!"

The warning is generated by a device called a TAWS (Terrain Awareness and Warning System). It costs about $37,000, plus $7000 in lost revenue for the downtime required to install. If you were rich enough to own your own helicopter, you would certainly want it equipped with one. Bryant, evidently, did not own his own helicopter, but instead used charters for his frequent air commutes.

Now, it is self evident that rules impacting the safety of helicopter flights will be skewed in their benefit towards the rich and famous who are far more likely than you or I to be passengers.

In 2014, the FAA (Yes, that's the Obama FAA) decided that the benefits of installation, when weighed against the cited $44,000 costs, did not justify mandating the devices (already required for air ambulances) for charter operators like the one carrying Bryant, his daughter, and the several accompanying friends. The helicopter on which they were riding, of course, costs 13 million dollars, give or take. Notwithstanding NTSB's recommendation for a mandate, the FAA decided that imposing this (trivial) extra expense was too heavy-handed a regulatory burden.

We may safely assume that if Bryant had known that there was a device with such obvious utility missing from the copter he (and his DAUGHTER!) were on, he would have changed charter operators, or even bought his own copter.

The litigation which doubtless looms may provide an incentive for the air charter industry to meet the safety standard that the FAA chose to make optional, or the FAA under the resultant scrutiny, may reverse its complaisance.

Either way, the larger lesson is unavoidable: Sometimes (often? always?) mindless deregulation (Repugnants, I'm talkin' to you) can bite you in the ass, and (albeit rarely) money may not protect you from the generalized risks that result.