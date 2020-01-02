Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
African Americans are just 13% of the population of this country, but a majority of homeless folks. That doesn’t just happen. We need to redress America’s systemic racism, redlining, and we need to talk seriously about reparations.https://t.co/BeXZmJWUBo— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 26, 2020
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
By Aaron Rupar @ Vox.com, Jan. 31
Pence struggled to justify a new policy in an exchange that captured something profound about the health care debate.
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:43am
to reiterate the point I just made elsewhere, see how Yentel says Affordable housing a hot topic! Note how she doesn't say homelessness is a hot topic! That would be a different kinda hot. That's an L.A. and S.F. problem. But "affordable housing" now there's a thing. You have people moving out of the whole state of California because of it. And moving to Washington state and causing the rents to go up there. Heck, they're moving out of the country and causing the rents to go up in Canada. Frigging Manhattan and Miami Beach have no permanent residents any more, the real estate has all been bought by international money launderers who come and use it a couple weeks a year and after a while flip it to another of their kind for a profit.....
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 11:59pm
This doesn't synch with the first story?
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:48am
Y'all jumped on Steyer's reparations mention, but I was looking the link he was pointing to. He chose to throw in the reparations thing, to me it was a throwaway. What I saw: HUD SAYS African Americans most impacted by homelessness. AND THEN the above story: HUD SAYS they aren't going to a damn thing bout those neighborhoods that are a problem, but rather make iintend to make it worse?!!! It's like: the Ben Carson solution: you gotta make things worse! People gotta suffer free market and crash and burn and die and then the market will fix things as rents will be cheaper when more people die? You can't make this stuff up. It's like each of Trump's cabinet officials is at war with most of their employees?
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:06am
Jesus, I hope Steyer has a way of communicating this to white people that doesn't lose us the election.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 10:32am
What did he say that would be objectionable to white people?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:00pm
Idunno, cuz every white voter I know's down with reparations and giving poor ghetto blacks lots of free stuff. Let my try to remember what caught my eye, will get back to you. I know there was something...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:05pm
Any proposal would have to go through Congress. It would be watered down.
Trump and his cohort are unraveling, so reparations may not be a big deal.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:18pm
A case can be made for reparations but if you think it won't be a big deal fight with lots of anger you're seriously misreading the situation. Millions of poor whites living hand to mouth are going to ask how the fuck have I benefited from slavery? You might get reparations if the democrats win complete control of the government but it will be the last time democrats control all 3 branches of the government for decades.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:50pm
In actuality, it's going to be like proposing Medicare for all and Universal Higher Education?
A commission will be established to exam the possibilities.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 4:48pm
In actuality, it's going to be like proposing Medicare for all and Universal Higher Education?
No, it would be like proposing Medicare for a few or Higher education for 13% of the population. Study it all you like. If something passes I think blacks will discover that the Law of Unintended Consequences is a real thing.
As is usual you completely ignored my comment. For example you never addressed " Millions of poor whites living hand to mouth are going to ask how the fuck have I benefited from slavery?" While I have directly addressed what you posted. There is no dialog with you.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:17pm
As it stands now, reparations has as much change of being passed as those other programs. That is what I was addressing. The reparations bill would die in committee. There was a reparations show hearing in Congress with Ta- Neshi Coates, then nothing. So far, Steyer has no plan beyond a commission to educate the public about slavery and Jim Crow.
https://thesource.com/2019/09/29/billionaire-tom-steyer-americans-dont-know-slavery/
It is obvious that whites in general would be upset about a race specific program. There are ongoing efforts to roll back the Voting Rights Act, etc. This is not something being done by poor whites. Steyer has words without a plan. Therefore, I didn't feel the need to address your question about whites being upset if a nonexistent plan passed in Congress.
No current Democratic Presidential candidate is ignoring poor whites, or poor blacks and poor Latinos
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:35pm
You always have a reason why you don't address what people post. The only reason to dialog with you is to see what non sequitur or strawman you'll use to avoid a real conversation.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:59pm
You can argue about Steyer's plan that is not even on the drawing board.
I take Steyer's plan as seriously as I take Buttigieg's Douglass plan.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:25pm
You can argue about Steyer's plan that is not even on the drawing board.
I never said anything about Steyer's plan. This is your strawman.
I take Steyer's plan as seriously as I take Buttigieg's Douglass plan.
You are now arguing with yourself over your strawman.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:30pm
The post is about homelessness impacting blacks. A quote from Steyer mentions reparations
I posted
Trump is a dumpster fire. Reparations would not be a deal breaker in the vote. It is as viable as the camouflaged Space Force
Your response
My response
I was suggesting that it would go off to be studied by a commission. It would go off to die. I don't take Steyer's reparations plan seriously.
Because Steyer was quoted on reparations, I thought Steyer was included in the discussion. I felt that Steyer was blowing smoke. You were upset that I didn't address your concern about white backlash to reparations. I didn't address white backlash because I didn't see Steyer's proposal as a reality. It is no big deal.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 10:09pm
The post is about homelessness impacting blacks. A quote from Steyer mentions reparations
Then you should click on Add new comment to the post instead of pretending you're replying to me. I have no interest in being nothing more than a hook for you to attach your propaganda to. I come here for dialog not to be used.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 11:33pm
I'm talking about an election disaster. Talking about what comes after is in the realm of fantasy football.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:10pm
What is the likelihood that a reparations bill would pass a Democratic Congress? Think about the compromises made for Obamacare.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:38pm
What is the chance that a Democratic candidate proposes reparations and then goes down in flames? In which case it would never override a veto (plus likely take a bunch of Democratic Congressional candidates down with it, so there's be no D mocratic Congress. You note how racist America is - look at #TakeAKnee's results - yet you think reparations will inspire all the Democratic base but not horrify the Republicans and Independents who were already horrified by immigrants and loss of jobs and free college and healthcare for minorities?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 6:15pm
How likely have I said it would be for a reparations bill to pass?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:28pm
Don't forget Warren's 15,000 word "Fair and Welcoming Immigration System". Open borders with free lawyers and free healthcare, amnesty for all now, tomorrow and forever. McGovern Mondale like Electoral College disaster.
by NCD on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 10:16pm
Sanders has far left positions as much or more than Warren. If you really cared about these issues and the political problems they might bring you should be attacking Sanders since he is rising in the polls while Warren has fallen far behind. But you never attack Sanders. I can think of only one reason why. Perhaps you can explain why the person who is a real danger of producing what you perceive as an electoral college disaster gets a free pass from you while the person who is unlikely to win the nomination gets attacked.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 11:39pm
you bringing that up made me think about how the homeless issue is a little bit similar to immigration as there's some "third rail" to it depending how it's approached. Forget the reparations thing alltogether, there's the NIMBY problem when you start using the word "homeless." Lots of people including many liberals, think of the mentally ill or substance abuse addicted homeless as a different matter than the working homeless due to the exorbitantly rising rents in most urban areas allover the country. Where some see tax money being thrown away on the former because we don't know the solution.
The latter is different, it's very clear to me the smart activists talk about ordinary people with jobs living in their cars, they get a different reaction than when one talks about solving the "homeless" problem. and that's why they are doing it. And the concerns about high real estate costs is very real and similar to the concern about health care. It's a winner if approached a certain way and a loser as to majority opinion if approached in the wrong way.
There's something going on here with "the other" meme. Like with immigration, a lot of people get upset about Trump's separating families at the border policy when they aren't for having open doors. It's the "that could be me" syndrome, everyone feels the pain.
So now let's go back to race. Seems to me it wouldn't be helpful to frame anything in a national campaign as "let's spend a lot of money helping this minority that's not like you!" Doh. That's why even Republicans don't frame their campaign as "I'm going to help the rich guys, vote for me!" No, they sell it as "rising tide lifts all boats." I agree therefore with PP's alarm. Got me thinking cynically about Steyer's tweet, just playing for some more black votes for the primary requirements to stay more prominently in the race. Kind of boneheaded otherwise, as concern about the rising real estate costs issue is selling big time to a majority. No need to go there otherwise and more likely harmful on electoral college level.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 11:51pm
Oh I see now, here's where some of the housing went!!!
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 4:19pm
It actually started earlier, with the Fannie Mae scandals and every idiot homeowner taking out a 2nd mortgage like it was payday, all the housing bubble and hype for 10 years, so by the time it all popped in 2007, they were ready, robosigning vast tracts if repossessions into these vampires' arms, blacks hurt worst. Obama did minimal to help struggling homeowners, banks got sweetheart low-interest "bailout" funds, so could just buy and hold and wait for the new recovering families start looking again to realize there wasn't that much to buy anymore - driving Aunt Millie and other cattle to a new pen and stockyard.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 11:44pm
Just came to post this on the thread, it interestingly addressing similar:
I honestly don't know if Jilani is giving a good interpretation here or whether Liz Warren is fudging her true beliefs for primary purposes. Just makes me think, is a good point
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 1:57am
She's fudging. But I like her combative record in regulating these companies real-time. I wouldn't mind her fudging her Bernie-inspired populist rediatribution ramt, but it's gonna kill ius in November.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 5:26am
You are correct. What I find disturbing about the primary is the excessive fudging this time to pander to the activist lefties, so much so that it ends up that voters are basically buying a pig in a poke? Then they are angry later, when they find out the guy or gal didn't really intend to try to do this that or the other thing. Not that it matters that much who is president if it's a Dem that will pick decent judges: Olden Golden Decoy has the correct attitude.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:11pm
To go back to topic: the House can't enact change about something like the housing problem and the homeless problem without a Senate that will go along.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:12pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:47pm
Trump country's housing crisis with good graphic @ link
@ Axios.com, 8 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 1:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 7:57pm