Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NBC: John Kerry “was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.’” https://t.co/Q9TE5pWNqY— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020
He deleted it. But it was beautiful while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/DNR1nDMTwQ— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2020
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
By Aaron Rupar @ Vox.com, Jan. 31
Pence struggled to justify a new policy in an exchange that captured something profound about the health care debate.
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:18pm
Uh, we needed FDR 1.0 when there were Hoovervilles, we needed FDR 2.0 when there were Hitlervilles, and we needed Obama 1.0 (tho perhaps more aggressive & populist) when we had a financial meltdown, auto industry collapsing, and massive home repossession.
The idea we need to run drastic measures in not-so-drastic times is pure Bernie gold.
If we'd gotten Hillary in 2016, it would've been the steady progress we needed, not the
"let's pull our hair out and demand we toss everything around the room & scream at the TV" approach.
Global warming? Check. Free trade (balancing China's hegemony, with some worker protections)? Check.
Education reform? Check. Unemployment relief for the heartland? Check.
Expansion of healthcare? Check. And so on.
Bernie and Susan Sarandon and others wanted this Trumpian crisis, so they can pretend to solve it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:02pm
I was hoping Warren would be the voice of left pragmatism over Sanders leftist revolution. I think that's who she truly is but I'll admit she's moved from that position to embrace much of Sanders leftist stupidity. I'm not sure why, perhaps hoping to pull some of Sanders supporters from him.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:28pm
Yeah, on financials she's rock solid, and while I thought she was overreaching in trying to break up Facebook, Amazon, etc., within weeks of her pitching this it became obvious she was right.
But the rest of the gobbledygook? Driving her brand down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:36pm
FDR 1.0 was a don't shake the white supremacy boat politician, he catered to, and was wildly supported by, the racist South. The Republicans own that tribe now, they are no longer "progressives."
Tweet it to Kapur.. .!!
In his book "Fear Itself" Ira Katznelson quotes Representative Rankin of Mississippi in the 73rd Congress of 1933, speaking on the House floor in support of funding FDR's Tennessee Valley Authority, Rankin said that the TVA will "produce more energy than the labor of all the slaves freed in the war"
On FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":
"Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."
by NCD on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:17pm
Hah: 1) GOP dirty trick tried to influence results 2) Bluff called!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:30pm