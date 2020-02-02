    Iowa Caucus News and Related Stuff

    By artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:02pm |

    NBC: John Kerry “was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.’” https://t.co/Q9TE5pWNqY

    — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:18pm

    Uh, we needed FDR 1.0 when there were Hoovervilles, we needed FDR 2.0 when there were Hitlervilles, and we needed Obama 1.0 (tho perhaps more aggressive & populist) when we had a financial meltdown, auto industry collapsing, and massive home repossession.

    The idea we need to run drastic measures in not-so-drastic times is pure Bernie gold.
    If we'd gotten Hillary in 2016, it would've been the steady progress we needed, not the
    "let's pull our hair out and demand we toss everything around the room & scream at the TV" approach.

    Global warming? Check. Free trade (balancing China's hegemony, with some worker protections)? Check.
    Education reform? Check. Unemployment relief for the heartland? Check.
    Expansion of healthcare? Check. And so on.

    Bernie and Susan Sarandon and others wanted this Trumpian crisis, so they can pretend to solve it.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:02pm

    I was hoping Warren would be the voice of left pragmatism over Sanders leftist revolution. I think that's who she truly is but I'll admit she's moved from that position to embrace much of Sanders leftist stupidity. I'm not sure why, perhaps hoping to pull some of Sanders supporters from him.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:28pm

    Yeah, on financials she's rock solid, and while I thought she was overreaching in trying to break up Facebook, Amazon, etc., within weeks of her pitching this it became obvious she was right.
    But the rest of the gobbledygook? Driving her brand down.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:36pm

    FDR 1.0 was a don't shake the white supremacy boat politician, he catered to, and was wildly supported by,  the racist South. The Republicans own that tribe now, they are no longer "progressives."

    Tweet it to Kapur.. .!! 

    In his book "Fear Itself" Ira Katznelson quotes Representative Rankin of Mississippi in the 73rd Congress of 1933, speaking on the House floor in support of funding FDR's Tennessee Valley Authority, Rankin said that the TVA will "produce more energy than the labor of all the slaves freed in the war"

    On FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":

    "Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."


    by NCD on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:17pm

    Hah: 1) GOP dirty trick tried to influence results 2) Bluff called!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:30pm

