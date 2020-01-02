Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
there's a bunch of primary political infighting news & gossip going on that's related and I was hesitant at first to post it--as I loathe feeding faux horse race controversy-- but you've provided a great big picture article to post it under! Here we go, first:
Story was updated 7:32 pm but was up earlier today.
Here's the full sub-heading and photo caption:
and the first three paragraphs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:16pm
One popular response to that on Twitter tonight was Rep. Tlaib advocating booing Hillary at a Bernie event in Iowa:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:25pm
Never Trumper Sykes:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 11:42pm
Here's what David Axelrod & Sean Hannity see:
and a mix of a few other pundits:
and lordy, with the right keyword search on twitter, can you see a lot of Bernie Bros and Bernie haters and bitter Hillary followers and Hillary haters screaming their lungs out, but I'll spare ya.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:34pm
Myself, I tend to agree with people who present the issue like this:
A lot of his supporters are divisive. They don't like the idea of courting moderates or centrists somehow, they have the example of Trump, and mirror it. Win by harping on a few pie-in-the-sky promises attack the establishment and then throw in the right electoral "strategery"?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:44pm
But also a reminder that Radio Free Tom advises do not go negative on Bernie, it only helps him.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:51pm
Help us, Obi-wan...you are our only hope!
by jollyroger on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:20pm
Krugman: won't be a "feel the Bern" progressive revolution:
"It’s true that Sanders enthusiasts believe that they can rally a hidden majority of Americans around an aggressively populist agenda, and in so doing also push Congress into going along. But we had a test in the midterm elections: Progressives ran a number of candidates in Trump districts, and if even one of them had won they would have claimed vindication for their faith in transformative populism. But none did; the sweeping Democratic victory came entirely from moderates running conventional campaigns."
by NCD on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:48pm
It's a real problem. The front runners are so divisive that it's going to depress turnout.Moderate democrats will have trouble voting for Sanders. Liberals will have trouble voting for Biden. I had hoped that maybe Warren could at least be acceptable to moderates and liberals but right now she sinking.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:49pm
not a divider, he's saying it now, not later: Joe Biden will endorse any Democrat who wins the nomination
@ Axios.com, 15 hours ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 1:41am