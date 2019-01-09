Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
[Part IV is HERE]
The $50 billion MTA capital plan, which must be voted on in a month, is being drafted in total secrecy, contrary to practice. https://t.co/jU8c9YhDEw— The Beat (@TheBeatMI) August 29, 2019
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
By Aaron Rupar @ Vox.com, Jan. 31
Pence struggled to justify a new policy in an exchange that captured something profound about the health care debate.
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
By Bryant Harris @ Al-Monitor.com, Jan. 30
[....] While the House passed Lee’s legislation 236-166 today, only 11 Republicans found it in their hearts to support repealing the authorization that the White House used as the legal justification to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.
Ignatius finds Pompeo has long trail of anger management trouble, with a reputation for bullying going back to Kansas GOP and Gina Haspel sometimes had to clean up after his blow ups at CIA https://t.co/9esaSngYym— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 31, 2020
Comments
Crown Heights tribal hatreds will never cease:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/01/2019 - 2:11pm
Is Everyone Who Opposes a New School Zoning Plan in Brooklyn Racist?
"Controlled choice" is supposed to fix inequality in New York public schools. It might make everything worse.
By Matt Welch @ Reason.com | 9.17.2019 7:00 AM
Related but a much longer, bigger picture, and as always, excellent piece of work by George Packer:
When the Culture War Comes for the Kids
Caught between a brutal meritocracy and a radical new progressivism, a parent tries to do right by his children while navigating New York City’s schools.
By George Packer for The Atlantic, October 2019 issue
If you don't have time to read all of Packer's article, I recommend checking out the last third of it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 7:53am
DeBlasio: all hat, no cattle:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 1:42pm
If this is not an example of some people skimming payola, I'd be shocked:
Because after 30+ years in this town,and comparing it to the Midwestern town I lived in til age 29, and what taxpayers got there for their money, I've come to expect premium prices for the worst work as standard modus operandi. Including double-length contracts, so workers can collect lots of extra hours of union wages at slowdown level of activity. (Donut breaks every hour.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 11:42pm
While DeBlasio's sweetie Chirlaine continues to do a heckuva job with her $850 million plus mental health program (What a wonderful value, Chirlaine! Why do I think of Ivanka when I see you?) and everyone who is anyone in mental health just dying to work in her corps:
Also see Randy Santos is accused of going on a murderous rampage, killing four homeless men, after years of erratic behavior.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 6:58am
But would we have nice things if we could? Would we go for an ethical Facebook (MySpace?)? Would we pay for a better NY metro? Would we make the sacrifices that good healthcare systems require to deliver? Or are we stuck with our own counterintuitive preferences?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 4:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 1:06am
Huh, possible corruption in the Construction Fraud Tax Force, who'd thunk it? What a surprise!
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:43pm