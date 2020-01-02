    This is going viral among the pro-Trump set

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:15pm |

    They see it as confirmation that the impeachment was not about anything serious, faux news, political witch hunt, kabuki show:

    From Fox News - Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viral Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viralhttps://t.co/tS8h83l4y4

    — David (@b_beachcomber) February 1, 2020

    Here's Red State on it:

    Breitbart:

    Hannity:

    Comments

    "scamming America"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:29pm

    Latest Comments

    more