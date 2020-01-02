    Does Jay Sekulow

    By Flavius on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:22pm |

    approve of John?  John Bruton that is .

    How would Jay feel  about John being a Director of Burisma? Or Karen B. Peetz? Would she be OK?  Or Richard J Swift ?

    Would any/all  of them know sufficiently   more about oil extraction than Hunter Biden so Jay would be more comfortable with them in Burisma?

    Or ,come to think of it , should he have  given a damn?

    Of course not.


    Nor did he. Only to the extent that by posturing to care he could insert  an iota of pretend  credibility in his diatribe .      To fool you.

    .Bruton, Peetz and  Swift are in fact corporate Directors. Like Hunter  of a company with a   technically complicated product line. .For which they are qualified  by their technical  experiences as respectively : Irish Prime Minister,Bank  President and Chairman of FASB.

    Companies have  employees who deal with their technical needs. And boards of directors which do the things that board members do  which require no more command of the  technology    than John and Karen and Richard needed to be directors of Ingersol Rand. 

    Of course Sekulow  knows that but he hoped you wouldn't so he blathered on. And on. And.......

    On some of the latest:

    Support for witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial:

    Quinnipiac 75
    Monmouth 80
    Reuters 72
    CNN 69
    AP/NORC 68
    WaPo 71

    That's an average of 73%!

    Republicans are blocking witnesses while admitting Trump engaged in a quid pro quo. Will voters punish them in November for it?

    — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 31, 2020

    Maybe it’s just as well the Senate didn’t save us, and we will have to depend on ourselves to do so in November.
    “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly...it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”
    —Thomas Paine

    — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 31, 2020

    Schiff Invokes Clinton Impeachment Rules in Last-Ditch Effort to Prevent Witnessless Trial https://t.co/DzeIW8TYvL pic.twitter.com/emzBU3rPEH

    — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 31, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:42pm

    If John Bolton were to be called as a witness, this would be the reply to his testimony, so then what?

    In a statement after this article was published, Mr. Trump denied the discussion that Mr. Bolton described.

    “I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky,” Mr. Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

    In a brief interview, Mr. Giuliani denied that the conversation took place and said those discussions with the president were always kept separate. He was adamant that Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Mulvaney were never involved in meetings related to Ukraine.

    “It is absolutely, categorically untrue,” he said.

    Neither Mr. Bolton nor a representative for Mr. Mulvaney responded to requests for comment.

     from today's NYTimes new one by Haberman & Schmidt,

    Trump Told Bolton to Help His Ukraine Pressure Campaign, Book Says

    The president asked his national security adviser last spring in front of other senior advisers to pave the way for a meeting between Rudolph Giuliani and Ukraine’s new leader.

    His lying is always accepted by his base and therefore nothing changes for those Senators with a need to pander to his base.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:05pm

    I noted in the above that Rudy is not being thrown under the bus, far from it, he is being praised. Then I saw these comments to the new story by Ken Vogel:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:12pm

    Frank Rich retweeted this by Rick Wilson on Bolton's next move--such an unlikely pairing but both very savvy so I figure they must be guessing right:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 8:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 3:33am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:51am

    John Ashcroft, eh? Old hoary faux patriots never die - they're just embalmed in Delaware LLC scams & conservo-talk shows. How much dirty money is flowing through the whole damn system. No wonder these crooks can work "for free".


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 5:04am

