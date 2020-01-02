Before You Board That Chopper...
approve of John? John Bruton that is .
How would Jay feel about John being a Director of Burisma? Or Karen B. Peetz? Would she be OK? Or Richard J Swift ?
Would any/all of them know sufficiently more about oil extraction than Hunter Biden so Jay would be more comfortable with them in Burisma?
Or ,come to think of it , should he have given a damn?
Of course not.
Nor did he. Only to the extent that by posturing to care he could insert an iota of pretend credibility in his diatribe . To fool you.
.Bruton, Peetz and Swift are in fact corporate Directors. Like Hunter of a company with a technically complicated product line. .For which they are qualified by their technical experiences as respectively : Irish Prime Minister,Bank President and Chairman of FASB.
Companies have employees who deal with their technical needs. And boards of directors which do the things that board members do which require no more command of the technology than John and Karen and Richard needed to be directors of Ingersol Rand.
Of course Sekulow knows that but he hoped you wouldn't so he blathered on. And on. And.......
