    Let's Flip the Senate: as important as White House

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 2:22am |

    Hey Hey Hey…

    After all the smoke and mirrors in the GOP side of the Senate, this is as important as winning the White House.

    x-posted from the TPM Hive...

     

    January 23, 2020 - The Nation

    12 States Where Democrats Could Flip the Senate

    This November, Republicans are in danger of losing seats across
    the land—especially in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia.

    By Steve Phillips

    The impeachment trial in the US Senate is clearly a constitutional and moral moment of truth. It is also an excellent opportunity to advance the nitty-gritty work that will defeat vulnerable incumbent Republican senators and allow Democrats to recapture control of that critical chamber when voters head to the polls this November. It is easy for progressives to get excited about compelling candidates—people with impressive life stories and hard-hitting ads—and then shower resources on those candidates. And, yes, charisma and well-crafted ads are nice. But as Virginia Democrats’ success last fall demonstrates, robust, statewide voter mobilization operations are better.

    Most Promising: Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia

    Texas: The Great Non-White Whale

    The Swing States: North Carolina, Maine, Iowa

    The Keep-Hope-Alive States: Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Kentucky

    Read on for alot more-->>

    thenation.com/article/politics/senate-race-democrats-2020/

    Also to help...

    2020 Senate Election Interactive Map

    35 U.S. Senate seats to be contested in 2020

    270towin.com/2020-senate-election/

    And...

    Close races taking shape in 2020: Senate control in play?
    January 16th, 2020, 8:16pm by Sam Wang
    http://election.princeton.edu/

    Here's a prominent Republican who might be of help now! laugh

    Former WH chief of staff John Kelly advises the Senate: "If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done. You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”https://t.co/4eNvpznUDb

    — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:32pm

    coming to late night ABC broadcast teevee:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 1:18am

