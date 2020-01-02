Before You Board That Chopper...
After all the smoke and mirrors in the GOP side of the Senate, this is as important as winning the White House.
January 23, 2020 - The Nation
12 States Where Democrats Could Flip the Senate
This November, Republicans are in danger of losing seats across
the land—especially in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia.
By Steve Phillips
The impeachment trial in the US Senate is clearly a constitutional and moral moment of truth. It is also an excellent opportunity to advance the nitty-gritty work that will defeat vulnerable incumbent Republican senators and allow Democrats to recapture control of that critical chamber when voters head to the polls this November. It is easy for progressives to get excited about compelling candidates—people with impressive life stories and hard-hitting ads—and then shower resources on those candidates. And, yes, charisma and well-crafted ads are nice. But as Virginia Democrats’ success last fall demonstrates, robust, statewide voter mobilization operations are better.
Most Promising: Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia
Texas: The Great Non-White Whale
The Swing States: North Carolina, Maine, Iowa
The Keep-Hope-Alive States: Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Kentucky
Also to help...
2020 Senate Election Interactive Map
35 U.S. Senate seats to be contested in 2020
270towin.com/2020-senate-election/
And...
Close races taking shape in 2020: Senate control in play?
January 16th, 2020, 8:16pm by Sam Wang
http://election.princeton.edu/
Here's a prominent Republican who might be of help now!
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:32pm
coming to late night ABC broadcast teevee:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 1:18am