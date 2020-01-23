Hey Hey Hey…

After all the smoke and mirrors in the GOP side of the Senate, this is as important as winning the White House.

x-posted from the TPM Hive...

January 23, 2020 - The Nation

12 States Where Democrats Could Flip the Senate

This November, Republicans are in danger of losing seats across

the land—especially in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia.

By Steve Phillips

The impeachment trial in the US Senate is clearly a constitutional and moral moment of truth. It is also an excellent opportunity to advance the nitty-gritty work that will defeat vulnerable incumbent Republican senators and allow Democrats to recapture control of that critical chamber when voters head to the polls this November. It is easy for progressives to get excited about compelling candidates—people with impressive life stories and hard-hitting ads—and then shower resources on those candidates. And, yes, charisma and well-crafted ads are nice. But as Virginia Democrats’ success last fall demonstrates, robust, statewide voter mobilization operations are better.

Most Promising: Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia

Texas: The Great Non-White Whale

The Swing States: North Carolina, Maine, Iowa

The Keep-Hope-Alive States: Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Kentucky

