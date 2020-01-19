Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I know that there is no need for a fallback position, it's Sanders/Warren 2020 (or, you know, vice versa....)
But just in case--
If it comes to it, as between one scumbag neoliberal and the other, I like Mike.
At least he comes with cash.
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
Oh good, can I use it as the "peeps complainin' about the neolibs" thread? Cause I was looking for a place to plop this item of interest as to recent news of Biden being attacked for wanting to cut Social Security. Here's some facts:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 8:11pm
More nuance on same here, that the Obama admin. reversed itself on this in 2015.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 9:24pm
Bloomberg has baggage from his time as mayor of NYC
He is campaigning in Tulsa to improve his standing.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 8:50pm
The only way that could happen is if the old white vote for Biden collapsed so much that the black vote can't sustain him. Then the black vote would have to go to a different candidate and it's unlikely they would move to Bloomberg.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 9:31pm
Certainly it would be hard to find a public figure in American politics who is more personally responsible for delivering on a daily basis utter catastrophe to countless families of color, and he should, in a just universe, rot in hell not run for president.
That said, he is showing a commendable readiness to at least pretend to be thinking about groveling, (or at least referring the matter to a committee on grovel). He might be able to fake enough contrition to get over.
by jollyroger on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 12:52am
The problem is that polls like recent Ipsos poll indicate black voters feel that people who supported people like Bloomberg helped put Trump into office.
If there is no trust in Trump and no trust in Bloomberg, why not just stay home and continue to endure the pain? There is always solace in the church.
Bernie had multiple years to do real outreach to the black community and apparently failed. Bloomberg has Stop and Frisk.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 9:20am
years to do real outreach to the black community and apparently failed.
Not entirely, (or at least some stragglers are coming in... )
S. Carolina elected official now backing Sanders over Biden
By MEG KINNARDtoday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina elected official who endorsed Joe Biden last month is switching her allegiance to Bernie Sanders in the state’s first-in-the-South presidential primary, saying she had viewed the former vice president — whose support in the state is considered deep -- as “a compromise choice.”
Dalhi Myers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she was making the change in part because she values what she sees as Sanders’ strength in being able to go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump in the general election.
“I looked at that, and I thought, ‘He’s right,’” said Myers, a black woman first elected to the Richland County Council in 2016. “He’s unafraid and he’s unapologetic. ... I like the fact that he is willing to fight for a better America — for the least, the fallen, the left behind.”
I wouldn't characterize it as "outreach", exactly, but there is THIS. (remind me again--when was Biden arrested for civil disobedience fighting discrimination?)
by jollyroger on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 7:00pm
Hillary lost the black vote in South Carolina in 2008. She won the S.C. black vote in 2016, beating Sanders. Sanders is not competitive with Biden in SC.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:05pm
I have no trust in Trump or Biden. So if overwhelming black support puts Biden first over the finish line, why shouldn't I "just stay home and continue to endure the pain?"
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:17pm
You are free to stay home. My position is that any Democratic candidate is better than Trump. I have zero problem voting for Sanders even though he is not my first choice. Actually , Sanders isn't even a Democrat. I would. vote for a dead possum over Trump.
There is a drip, drip, drip with Bernie. Now there is a story of Bernie comparing workers for a mining company to slaves. That story is not playing well in black media
https://www.theroot.com/was-bernie-buggin-sanders-reportedly-compared-white-v-1841187465
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:57pm
There is a drip, drip, drip with Bernie
A reminder that this could be because, as noted by Zaid Jilani below, and others, his campaign staff lacks basic competence.
And I for one think after reading that: if he can't hire competent campaign managers, what does that mean about hiring managers as chief executive of the country? Is passionate ideology going to be the qualifier for a cabinet and appts., practical knowledge of how government works be damned? No thanks.
(There's a very specific reason people used to say senators without management experience are not good presidential contenders and that governors are far better prospects....)
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:07pm
You seemed to suggest that if Bloomberg is the nominee blacks might just stay home. You seemed to think that was a rational choice.
"If there is no trust in Trump and no trust in Bloomberg, why not just stay home and continue to endure the pain?"
I feel that way about Bloomberg too and I feel the same way about Biden.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:19pm
I said that you were free to stay home. I pointed out Stop and Frisk would dampen enthusiasm for Bloomberg.
Hopefully, there would still be enough people left to get Trump out of office.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 12:37am
Maggie Haberman just retweeted these points about Biden by another journalist. FWIW I agree that these are well-said points that very much peg a significant part of his appeal.
It's related what I was trying to get across in your last post about needed Wisconsinite votes, that a passionate angry
Larry DavidBernie mad-as-hell-and-not-going-to-take-it-anymore is not going to do the trick, nor are a bunch of earnest socialist kids knocking on people's doors while they're trying to watch the Packers game.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 12:56am
Like it or not, he's our Stuart Smalley.
https://youtu.be/6ldAQ6Rh5ZI
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 1:51am
Krugman on Bernie's latest:
Then I also caught this crabby-old jihadi tweet, such a sure sell with swings (NOT!):
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 5:13pm
There's going to be some negative campaigning by all candidates. The question is how much truth is there in it, how much spin. Is this really so bad? Is it really worse than what other candidates have done? One of the worst things I've seen a democrat do to a democrat in a primary was this below, by the Obama campaign. Imo it was a slimy attack and the news anchor was colluding with Jackson Jr.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 5:47pm
But wait, he said "message of hope" - are you insinuating...? Nora picked right up on it - was that rehearsed?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 9:06pm
Well, I see Jilani for one thinks Sanders campaign is especially incompetent at it whatever they are trying to do:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:30pm
Jilani argues more intriquing points, that it's not a media conspiracy against Sanders, it's incompetence and it makes him a soft target:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:43pm
Meanwhile,I see the pros on the Biden campaign know what to do with what they got:
(I only caught this because it was retweeted by Never Trumper and chief White House ethics lawyer under Bush, Richard W. Painter, and I follow him.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 11:19pm
hmmm interesting and I don 't mean the part about Kellyanne:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:30pm
Funny, I am pretty damn sure Trump doesn't read Zaid Jilani, but here he is doing the same meme two days ago regarding an article he published @ thecorrespondent.com:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 10:59pm
Yeah, you know I've seen articles like this before. They really don't tell us anything important. So maybe we agree more than many think but what of it? I look at the polls on for example gun control. On many of the policy ideas there is agreement. But over and over again these republicans that favor some reasonable gun control vote for the person telling them they won't do it. In fact in many cases they vote for the guy telling them he'll loosen the gun control laws currently in place.
Or take the example from the top of the article. Free health care. There's this theoretical agreement. But that community overwhelmingly voted for Trump who promised to take away the small gains from Obamacare and against the candidate who promised to build on those gains.
I could go on, issue after issue. I don't care about these polls or articles telling us that we agree more than we think. What ever they think on a policy level they don't vote that way. And that's what I care about.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:28pm
well despite what you say here, ocean-kat, I thought his convo on voters/polling between poli-sci guys just might be of interest to you because of things you've said in the past:
Grossman is
Michigan State political scientist
@ippsr director; @niskanencenter fellow; @fivethirtyeight contributor; New Book: Red State Blues #SocSciResearch
Griffin is
Research Director for
@DemocracyFund Voter Study Group. Editorial committee @ps_polisci. Previously at @PRRIpoll and @amprog. Political Science PhD.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 7:35pm
25 or 30 years ago I read a book by Michael Moore or Al Franken and the last chapter was titled something like we've already won. There was paragraph after paragraph with poll results that showed how all the liberal positions I support were supported by a majority of Americans, often by an overwhelming majority. I'm no longer optimistic when I see polls like that or when I read articles like this. When I look back over the last 30 years we've been losing mostly. Except for gay marriage which in the vast scheme of things is a trivial issue. Something else is going on that these polls aren't answering. I'm at the point where they just annoy me. Because however much we theoretically agree, we're losing.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 11:42pm
I remember being annoyed in 2004 that we hung our hats on LGBT advancement & gay marriage, while Bush's conservatives wiped everything else off the table. A token victory to keep us happy, down on the farm. 16 years later? Still keep getting those illusionary wins. Hey! we took the midterms! But they're packing courts left & right and still control state legislatures and the Senate and White House... and are abusing them more and more, entrenching their advantage even if we get back to square 1.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 3:32am
FiveThirtyEight national average graph including the latest:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:42am
Bernie's got some splainin to do on the 1994 crime bill support?
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 2:45pm
Ouch.
by jollyroger on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:58am
the latest in the waxing and waning serial: Poll: Warren fares better against Biden than Sanders
Warren allies seize on new survey to argue she’s the progressive candidate most likely to defeat the former veep.
Politico.com, 01/28/2020 07:06 PM EST
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:02pm
Then there's this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:04pm
Seth Abramson takes a look at that poll and suggests that Warren is the "unity" candidate for "progressives" who don't like Biden:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:32am
I loathe Bloomberg, but must concede that I cherish the howls of anguish sure to emanate from the orange maw at his quip, offered in response to a question positing the conundrum of two billionaires running for President, "Who's the other one?"
by jollyroger on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:16pm
Hah!
you made me do a quick check what the little pill is up to with his campaign, and go figure, looks like he's hired some people with a sense of humor or something, (as if he had one, that is) they're retweeting Samantha Bee parodies of themselves:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:13pm
yup, he's hired hipsters:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:38am
Hmmm, Amy's people said "no deal" to Joe's people:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:31pm
things are complicated!
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:25pm
Apostasy abounds.
I, myself, in a moment of shameful weakness, helped Warren snatch the Working Families Party endorsement from Sanders.
I have since repented, but I am turning myself in nonetheless.
by jollyroger on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 2:25pm