Before You Board That Chopper...
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
Comments
I don't often disagree with Krugman but I think he is way off the mark with this article. While the liberal candidates are not diametrically different than the moderate candidate they are different enough in degree that in matters of policy we'll see significant differences.
The clearest real world example of this occurred during Obama's presidency. The Bush tax cuts had a sunset clause. Because they couldn't be passed without using reconciliation they were set to expire after 10 years. The democratic party was in agreement that they would not be reinstated in whole but also in agreement that some of the tax cuts would continue. Reid and McConnell were locked in negotiations. Obama sent in Biden to get a deal. Because Obama was more moderate than Reid, who was no far left radical, and because Biden has always been quick to compromise he easily got a deal. Democrats held all the cards in this negotiation. All the Bush tax cuts would expire without a deal. Reid was so pissed at the Biden compromise he informed Obama that he would no longer lead negotiations in the senate with McConnell unless Obama promised he would not send in Biden to undermine him. If there were a more progressive president that supported Reid democrats would have gotten a better deal.
So yes, There will be no medicare for all. But what ever compromise that is reached to reform health care will be substantially more comprehensive if Sanders or Warren is president. Both a Biden and a Sanders/Warren compromise will lower costs and increase coverage but less under a Biden presidency.
Despite Biden's long support for a grand bargain with republicans supporting tax hikes and benefit cuts to SS to cut the dericit it won't happen. Despite that fact that Obama and Biden reached a broad agreement with Boehner to make substantially cuts to SS that was only scuttled by the tea party representatives who would allow no compromise with Obama Biden won't reintroduce it. But Biden might do nothing to increase SS payroll taxes or to increase payments. Even though upcoming retirees have much less savings and no or less pension money from their life time employment.
Yes, the whole democratic party will support abortion rights and Biden will appoint judges that support them. But It's unlikely Biden will push to overturn the Hyde Amendment or work to legislate Roe into law as Sanders/Warren would..
While the general direction of the party will be similar with any candidate with Biden moving away from his former conservative democrat position to more align with a more progressive party and Sanders and Warren will have to moderate their views to compromise with the house and senate democrats in every way we'll get less with Biden as president. Biden fully supports the filibuster while Warren is committed to changing it. With the filibuster the minority can block anything and every thing and they likely will if their behavior during Obama's presidency is any guide.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 2:47pm