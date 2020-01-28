Before You Board That Chopper...
Tuesday 10 45 EST on MSNBC Lawrence Tribe explained why Dershowitz was wrong. On Lawrence O'Donnell's show.
I don't think McConnell's minions will be able to rest their case tomorrow on Alan D.
revised to correct mis spelling of O'Donnell's sur name
Grounds to convict an impeached President.
by Flavius on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:54am
Dershowitz Unbound
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:28am
A conservative "hero" ain't nothing but a sammich:
https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/normalizing-the-extreme-right/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:50am
Jack Goldsmith: "wrong" is status quo with these people:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:59pm
Never Trumper club doing "emergency" ads on the 4 tv news channels in DC demanding witnesses in the impeachment trial:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:10pm
ALAN DERSHOWITZ FOR THE DEFENSE: L’ÉTAT, C’EST TRUMP
At the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s lawyer said that the President can do just about anything he wants.
By Susan B. Glasser @ NewYorker.com, Jan. 30
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:32am
He did us a favor,
by Flavius on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 9:55am