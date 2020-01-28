    Tribe : Dershowitz , wrong.

    By Flavius on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:45pm |

    Tuesday  10 45 EST on MSNBC  Lawrence Tribe explained why  Dershowitz was wrong. On Lawrence O'Donnell's show.

    I don't think McConnell's minions will be able to rest their case tomorrow  on Alan D.

     

    revised to correct mis spelling of O'Donnell's sur name

    Grounds to convict an impeached President.

     

    o  Dershowitz

    helping an escaping slave

    stopping the New York to Philadelphia stage coac

    o Lawrence Tribe:

    Doing something bad.


    by Flavius on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:54am

    Dershowitz Unbound


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:28am

    A conservative "hero" ain't nothing but a sammich:

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/normalizing-the-extreme-right/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:50am

    Jack Goldsmith: "wrong" is status quo with these people:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:59pm

    Never Trumper club doing "emergency" ads on the 4 tv news channels in DC demanding witnesses in the impeachment trial:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:10pm

    ALAN DERSHOWITZ FOR THE DEFENSE: L’ÉTAT, C’EST TRUMP

    At the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s lawyer said that the President can do just about anything he wants.

    By Susan B. Glasser @ NewYorker.com, Jan. 30


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:32am

    He did us a favor,

     


    by Flavius on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 9:55am

