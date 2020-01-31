Trump’s border wall, vulnerable to flash floods, needs large storm gates left open for monthsBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 4:27am |
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
URL:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/trumps-border-wall-vulnerable-to-flash-floods-needs-large-storm-gates-left-open-for-months/2020/01/30/be709346-3710-11ea-bb7b-265f4554af6d_story.html
‘Longest ever’ drug-smuggling tunnel discovered at U.S.-Mexico border, CBP says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a video taken in November 2019 that showed an illegal tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border. (The Washington Post)
By Kim Bellware @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 4:32am