Kobe Bryant: He Touched Every LineBy Danny Cardwell on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 4:34pm | Personal
I sat down to write about Kobe's life and contributions to the game, but a blank piece of paper kept staring back at me. I struggled to find the words to express the shock I felt. Watching the crowd in New Orleans pay respect to Kobe was emotional. Seeing the tears in the eyes of Celtics players was tough. I felt a sense of pride after seeing teams take 24 second shot clock violations. Trae Young's inspired 45-point performance while wearing the number 8 made me a fan of his for life. Those images are worth more than any words I could ever write.
Sports fans are hurting. We share a love for the game that non-sports fans may never understand. Sports are a huge part of our lives. I love all sports, but basketball was my first love. I learned to respect and admire the grace, strength, hard work, and passion it took to excel at the highest levels. Kobe did the work. His tenacity was legendary. In a league full of Alphas, he was a boss.
The game is better because he played it. The game is better because he had the courage to openly chase Jordan. There’s a generation of players who are better because of Kobe’s work ethic and sheer will to win.
I came of age during the Renaissance of Basketball. I saw Magic, Bird and Jordan in their primes. I saw Kareem and Dr. J at the end of their careers. I remember Olajuwon, Ewing and Shaq dominating games in their own way. I watched Iverson cross up Jordan. I enjoyed seeing Kobe and Michael go after each other. These battles will live on forever.
Every generation has its stars. Every generation debates the greatness of their era. This cycle makes the game we love better. Kobe cemented his place among the pantheon of basketball Gods. What he left us is on film.
The debate over who's the greatest is as disrespectful as it is futile. Every great dared to be great. Every legend spent thousands of hours chasing the legend(s) who came before them. They all touched every line. They might have employed a number of “veteran tactics”, but they never cheated the game. They all started out as kids with a dream. Sports fans care so much because we watched him for the better part of 25 years. We remember hearing about this high school phenom. We watched him grow up.
Sports are more than little kids pretending to be their heroes and old men vicariously living through young men. Almost 40 years after going to my first basketball game with my dad we still watch and attend games together. We are shareholders in a tradition worth passing down. A.I., Kobe, D. Wade and Lebron begat K.D. Steph, Kawhi and Giannis. Debating who is the “G.O.A.T.” kills time, but it doesn’t matter. They are all great. All of them are mourning the loss of someone who earned their respect.
Comments
Thanks for this
I noted in a blurb that I felt that I was mourning the loss of a family member when I heard about Kobe
Then I heard about his youngest daughter.
The NYT did an article on the 9 lives lost.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/us/who-died-helicopter-crash-kobe-altobelli-chester-zobayan-mauser.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 11:41pm
I realized with these few lines that a major part of your talent at writing is that you are always thinking of a big mixed audience:
Sports fans are hurting. We share a love for the game that non-sports fans may never understand. Sports are a huge part of our lives.
Nice. In being a great explainer, a uniter, not a divider.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:29pm
Yeah, what ever. The odds are high that Kobe did touch every line. Even the line between consensual touching and rape. For accuracy's sake you should change your image on your blog to this.
Sports fans are hurting. We share a love for the game that non-sports fans may never understand. Sports are a huge part of our lives.
Sports is such a big part of your lives that you will ignore rape.
eta: The more I think about this the angrier I get. I have my heroes too. People who I admire as much as you do your sports heroes. People who are just as an important part of my life. If John McLaughlin or Chick Corea or John Coltrane were credibly, more, convincingly accused of rape I wouldn't write a glowing obituary about his influence on music and on my life without mentioning it. This says more about you and me and all the others weighing in on this than it does about Kobe. This is a stain on your character that I will remember for as long as you post here.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 6:53pm
You are allowed to feel anyway you choose. You have been one of the more negative and confrontational people on this site. You would have found fault in anything. Maybe you should focus on finding the root cause of your anger?
What happened in Colorado was adjudicated. I don't know what happened. You don't know what happened. What we know is that nothing like that happened before or after. You can stain my character anyway you like. I've survived things weak people like you commit suicide over. I'm not here for your approval or acceptance.
PEACE!
by Danny Cardwell on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:56pm
You have no idea what I've survived. Your insult just shows your ignorance. But I make my judgment on what you posted. It's based on your own words and the position you advocate.
Before I extolled the virtues of a person I'd know as much as possible of the facts and information. We can all form an opinion based on the information. You either know but choose to ignore that information because he's your hero or you choose to not even look at it because he's your hero. If some nobody in your home town raped a friend or acquaintance you wouldn't ignore it so blithely.
Or maybe you would. Maybe that's just the type of man you are.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:56am
Chill. Two of the 12 apostles were sinners, one an accessory to murder. They became saints nevertheless. Cut the holier than thou crap.
Kobe settled a rape accusation out of court, it never went to trial. He was 25. He has been an advocate for women's sports and basketball, and treated them as professional equals.
The outpouring of admiration for him and sympathy for his family from around the world show that his impact and example of how to compete and lead one's life was something that inspired millions.
by NCD on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:30am
All it shows is that most people don't care if men rape women. That's why the vast majority of rapists, even rapists that aren't famous, get away with it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:54am
Alright, let's chill a bit. We both noted the rape, we both know our society's weird about stuff like this, including our current president & the indifference to Weinstein's trial, we know at time of death for Reagan and McCain and Scalia and whoever it becomes a sad lovefest with little said about any negatives. Let them have their moment. Sending in drones to funerals is unseemly.
[but yeah, that $3 million for a ring to make up to his wife coulda been given to a lot needier causes. Just sayin'.]
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:08am
A WaPo reporter who canceled Kobe got a different perspective from Jewell Loyd, a WNBA player who viewed Kobe as a mentor.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/01/28/qa-jewell-loyd-discusses-kobe-bryants-role-father-impact-his-death/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:38am
I can kind of relate - I once parked illegally without putting money in the meter and shoplifted a record. And I think I'm nicer to my family because of it - at least I give the kids allowance and help my wife do dishes.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:27am
Neil deGrasse Tyson was accused of rape. He had two investigations. He keeps his job positions
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tomnamako/neil-degrasse-tyson-sexual-misconduct-investigation
Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax is planning on running for Governor despite two accusations of rape. Fairfax is suing CBS for airing an interview with one of his accusers. He says there was an eyewitness to the sexual encounter with one of the women.
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/virginia-lt-gov-sues-cbs-for-airing-sexual-assault-accusations/2183691/
What type of record can be shoplifted?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:13am
Tyson is not Bryant. Bryant was charged, plus settled a civil suit.
Not very progressive to try to "but others were accused too!" wipe it all away. A bit like the Trump defense - "but Joe & Hunter Biden! But Hillary! and her emails!"
And yes, back in the day, enterprising teens could shoplift 10" records, especially wearing a suit and someone distracting. But not a nice thing to do. No excuses on that score, except young and not too thoughtful towards others.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:17pm
I'm not sure what your point is in bringing up Tyson. We could discuss the relative merits of the two cases. The allegations against Tyson were about a rape nearly 40 years ago. It's impossible to gather any physical evidence after 40 years. The allegations against Kobe were made immediately. A rape kit was done and other evidence was collected. According to police reports there were numerous lacerations and bruises on the victim. There is clear evidence that at least a violent sex act occurred.
One would have to be willfully ignorant like Cardwell clearly is to not see that and morally deficient to not care.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:21pm
The rape case was settled out of court. There is a non-disclosure agreement. Kobe was never convicted of rape. You can yell about the injustice, but it changes nothing. Insulting Cardwell makes you feel superior, but does nothing of importance.
A snippet about the 2018 Oscars
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/sports/basketball/kobe-bryant-rape-case.html
Now that Kobe is dead, other women, if any, who were assaulted by Kobe can come forward. If a pattern of serial rapes by Kobe emerges, the opinion pendulum will swing. Until then, Kobe is headed for the HOF and there will be documentaries honoring his legacy. The only thing that will make a change is a Cosby-like drip, drip, drip, of accusations. The predatory nature seems to be that there is more than one survivor.
Tyson maintains his job. Fairfax is running for Governor.
If there are other victims of sexual assault out there, they are the only ones who can find justice for the woman in Colorado.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:24pm
but does nothing of importance.
What an ass you are. There is nothing here that does anything of importance. Least of all your posts. Or why don't you just explain how what you do here is so fucking important as compared to the nothing of importance that I do.
The next time a cop is acquitted of killing a black man you should make these same arguments. He was found not guilty. "You can yell about the injustice, but it changes nothing." But you won't because you're just as much a sycophant for Kobe as Cardwell.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:35pm
My posts here make no difference in the real world, just like your posts have no impact. We voice opinions.
The work against police abuse is not simply online activity, it requires voting in new DAs for example.
Ranting about Kobe changes nothing, the only way the view of Kobe by most people will only change is if other survivors of attacks come forward. I've heard more commentary about the loss of his daughter than the rape allegation.
The other way change would come if the assault survivor is no longer bound by the non-disclosure act because of Kobe's death, and she now wants to speak about it publicly. It is possible since her name was made public that some news media person tries to track her down and extracts her feelings.
It could be that this was a tragic accident. To a fire and brimstone Christian, this may represent spiritual justice.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 7:27pm
My posts here make no difference in the real world, just like your posts have no impact. We voice opinions.
Then what was your point in bringing it up? The only reason I can think of is to divert the conversation by attacking me.
The work against police abuse is not simply online activity,
I didn't address how to work against police abuse. I merely pointed out your hypocrisy in using arguments to defend Kobe that you wouldn't use to defend a cop or Trump. You're changing the subject to avoid addressing your hypocrisy.
Ranting about Kobe
I didn't rant about Kobe. I made clear and concise arguments to explain my views that you mostly ignored. If anyone was ranting it was Cardwell with his long sycophantic post. You need to look up rant in the dictionary as you clearly don't understand the definition.
Change begins when people are willing to bring issues that many shy away from talking about into the light of day so they are seen. This site is too small for that to be effective here but starting the debate is how we start making change
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:02pm
I didn't read your ranting crap because it means nothing.
The first thing that comes to mind when I hear or see Kobe is thoughts of the great things he did. I thing of Gigi's potential. I don't care if that makes me a bad person in your view, I really don't care. I see an outpouring of emotion expressed in the United States and around the world. Kobe did great things. The statement by his wife was moving.
When I think of Bill Cosby, I envision a scumbag racist. When I think of R Kelly, I have the same thoughts. When I think about Kobe, I have much different image. The more I think about Cardwell's post and the more I think about your immediate reaction to it and your challenging his intelligence, the more I feel sorry for you.
I was traveling yesterday, turned on ESPN today and heard more sadness expressed about Kobe's death.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:35pm
Please do not refer to non-rants as "rants" - it just stirs things up and adds ad hominems to the discussion.
Thanks, PP (admin hat)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 3:28pm
Where was your hat when "ignorance" was used to describe a person who posted?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:22pm
Carefully ignoring that "person who posted" wrote a rather incendiary "I've survived things weak people like you commit suicide over."
So chill with the tilted playing field & "rant" accusations and get back to your wake, and I'll take care of site matters.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:18pm
"This is a stain on your character that I will remember for as long as you post here."
Just sayin'
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:29pm
You know, I'm not a Pollyanna, but "he only raped 1 girl, it's not like another came forward" is a wonderful defense to a supposed hero. Yeah, you're making sure we remember. Thanks.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:38pm
Yes, I have clearly stated my feelings about Kobe
You completely avoided addressing the post that justified Cardwell's response.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:57pm
I didn't read your ranting crap
I don't believe you. You can't come up with rational arguments to defend your opinions nor rational arguments to challenge mine so you lie that you didn't read it and insult me to cover for that lack. It's a common conservative tactic to discredit democrats and liberals. This diversion tactic is millenia years old. Aesop illustrated it with his story of the fox and the sour grapes.
I don't care if that makes me a bad person in your view, I really don't care.
What's your point? No one here cares what other people think of them. Do you think NCD is sitting at home at night worrying that I might not like him? Or that Arta is upset over the possibility that NCD might think she's not a good person? Or is PP worried that Arta doesn't admire him? What is your point?
I see an outpouring of emotion expressed in the United States and around the world.
I don't care about what is popular. Popular opinion is often wrong. All I care about is rational arguments defending your opinions and rational arguments challenging mine. You don't care about popular opinion either. When it agrees with your opinion you will cite it as if it's some sort of evidence proving truth. When popular opinion disagrees with your opinion you will disagree with it, as I have done here.
When I think of Bill Cosby, I envision a scumbag
Yet it's unlikely you thought that when only one woman had accused him of rape. The physical evidence that Kobe is a rapist is far greater than any one woman who accused Cosby. All I can take away from your statement is that no amount of evidence matters to you. You will only be convinced a rape occurred if the rapist rapes many different women. Or you don't care if a man rapes one woman. You only care about serial rapists.
your challenging his intelligence,
I never challenged his intelligence. I claimed he either know the information and chose to ignore it out of hero worship or he deliberately avoided getting the information our of hero worship. My opinion is that prioritizing hero worship over a honest search for the truth is morally deficient. All moral philosophers and ethicists would agree with me. But again, you don't care about what's popular unless the popular agrees with you. Even Christian ethicists would agree that prioritizing hero worship over a search for truth is morally deficient.
the more I feel sorry for you
I don't care what you feel. All I care about in the conversations we have here is your rational arguments defending your opinions and your rational arguments challenging mine. The main, perhaps the only difficulty I have with you is that you are unwilling or unable to make those rational arguments and the means you use to avoid a real disscussion of the topic and issues
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:01pm
[if you can't bother to read, don't comment - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:24pm
Serial behavior is not required to be condemned - certainly 1 rape is enough.
Bryant denied intercourse, then admitted it, but said it was "consensual".
The bruises on the woman's neck and elsewhere don't sound consensual, but we won't quite ever know. She in the end decided not to testify, but that certainly doesn't mean she lied at first.
As OceanKat noted, this was reported in real time, and police got real evidence.
There are a dozen vaguely similar cases that are not actually similar - this is not "he said, she said" - it's "he said, but she & the evidence said".
I really didn't want to dwell on this, but I also don't want it glossed over or splained/hand-waved away.
I see people like some Catholic preacher saying, "Bryant built his redemption", or something like that. I don't see it. Lots of people are nice to their wife & kids & friends, but shitty to others. I don't see any great act of Bryant's that would counterbalance an actual rape and strangling, but I don't know that much about him. Maybe he atoned. Maybe it really was consensual, but I certainly have my doubts, and doubt anything new will come alogn to change that.
Polanski is still hounded about drugging & raping a 13-year-old, and while I question the politics of US justice system, I'm not sympathetic - also in light of more recent accusations. I don't have an easy solution for #MeToo,
but it's here and not going away.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jan/29/outrage-as-polanski-film-no...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:09pm
Frances McDormand absolves Kobe Bryant by "hobnobbing with him".
She should charge - quite powerful abilities those. Pope Frances II?
Seriously, that's not how it works.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:17pm
Kobe's body identified by fingerprints
Daughter Gianna has not yet been identified.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/kobe-bryant-death-helicopter-crash-body-fingerprints-nba-victims-a9307226.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:05pm
in noting the worldwide nature of the response, the following reminded me of how when Michael Jackson died, a similarly heated argument broke out on TPMCafe, where several felt very strongly that something was wrong with the world to idolize a pedophile:
It is what it is.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:01pm
Yeah, even with Jackson I don't quite have a solution,
but I do recognize it as a problem.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 3:36pm
FAA failure cost lives.
"The NTSB in 2006 called on the Federal Aviation Administration to require all US-registered helicopters that carry at least six people to be equipped with the system, but Homendy said the agency "failed to act."
The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was rolled out before the FAA required the system on new aircraft, according to The Wall Street Journal, which added that retrofitting helicopters to add the system cost an estimated $25,000 to $40,000."
A Sikorsky 76 goes for $13 million. The terrain awareness system including installation, would amount to less than 0.2% of the helicopter cost. Why would a helicopter company operating in the maze of hills around LA not invest in one? It's why government regulation is necessary and can save lives.
Terrain avoidance display, Honeywell, 20 year old technology. Database of terrain matched to GPS chopper location. Red is can't clear with current flight profile (speed, current climb or descend rate or if hold altitude):
by NCD on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:49pm