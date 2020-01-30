    Does Jay Sekulow

    By Flavius on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:22pm |

    approve of John?  John Bruton that is .

    How would Jay feel  about John being a Director of Burisma? Or Karen B. Peetz? Would she be OK?  Or Richard J Swift ?

    Would any/all  of them know sufficiently   more about oil extraction than Hunter Biden so Jay would be more comfortable with them in Burisma?

    Or ,come to think of it , should he have  given a damn?

    Of course not.


    Nor did he. Only to the extent that by posturing to care he could insert  an iota of pretend  credibility in his diatribe .      To fool you.

    .Bruton, Peetz and  Swift are in fact corporate Directors. Like Hunter  of a company with a   technically complicated product line. .For which they are qualified  by their technical  experiences as respectively : Irish Prime Minister,Bank  President and Chairman of FASB.

    Companies have  employees who deal with their technical needs. And boards of directors which do the things that board members do  which require no more command of the  technology    than John and Karen and Richard needed to be directors of Ingersol Rand. 

    Of course Sekulow  knows that but he hoped you wouldn't so he blathered on. And on. And.......

    On some of the latest:

    Support for witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial:

    Quinnipiac 75
    Monmouth 80
    Reuters 72
    CNN 69
    AP/NORC 68
    WaPo 71

    That's an average of 73%!

    Republicans are blocking witnesses while admitting Trump engaged in a quid pro quo. Will voters punish them in November for it?

    — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 31, 2020

    Maybe it’s just as well the Senate didn’t save us, and we will have to depend on ourselves to do so in November.
    “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly...it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”
    —Thomas Paine

    — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 31, 2020

    Schiff Invokes Clinton Impeachment Rules in Last-Ditch Effort to Prevent Witnessless Trial https://t.co/DzeIW8TYvL pic.twitter.com/emzBU3rPEH

    — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 31, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:42pm

