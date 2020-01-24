Trump: 34 Troops Brain Injuries Not Serious to MeBy NCD on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 5:38pm |
"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.
Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "
-Austin in Colorado
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html#commentsContainer
Comments
It is very clear that Trump is not to be President. The Evangelicals care so much for the unborn, that they forgive abuse of those out of the womb Trump is allowed to continue because his supporters have a narrow set of priorities. They want to ban abortion and the want any Liberal accomplishments destroyed. They are willing to make personal sacrifices to see their priorities put into action. Military casualties are ot a priority.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 6:04pm
They don't think about what Trump really is, impacts of what he does or who he strands for (himself), they believe in him.
I Will Bear Witness, V. Klemperer
by NCD on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 6:32pm
But what's new here is that Goebbels didn't play victim olympics ,whining and whining and whining?
I'm thinking it's like this: bone spurs, they are REALLY painful things manly men suffer, not like minor 'Headaches and a Couple of Other Things’ which is basically girly man stuff. Democrats, them's the worst thing one can suffer! Joe Biden: worse still. Hillary: pure evil, be afraid, be really afraid.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 8:05pm
Everybody knows bone spurs are incurable, Tylenol cures brain trauma...!!
Scaramucci said Trump will eventually throw the country under the bus.
Speer said Hitler threw Germany under the bus, .....quoting Hitler, "“If the war is lost, the people will be lost also. It is not necessary to worry about what the German people will need for elemental survival.. "
Demagogues never accept blame.
by NCD on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:35pm
Likewise, Trump could give a shit about the messiah role, apparently:
Come to think of it, he doesn't really pick up on individual worship of him, he likes numbers, "ratings", the fans are not people, doesn't have a need for adoration/love, already adores himself and all he needs is numbers verification, and call and response chants and the like.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:44pm
Is this like when Eric finishes complaining for the day about all the sufferin', he checks up on what emoluments might possibly be out there to make up for the sufferin'?
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:09am
(found retweeted by Rick Wilson)
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 6:40pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:56pm
Fuckin' punk.
Fascist is the NICEST thing you can justifiably hang on him.
by jollyroger on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 7:56pm
strikes me that by saying that you're really just another onea those snooty elite types pretending to be a regular guy aren't ya? You're with them:
Rosesanne didn't call him a fascist!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 1:33am
Largest Veterans organization demands apology after Trump said traumatic brain injuries from Iranian attack are 'not very serious'
Note to VFW Never Trumpers: Demagogues never apologize.
Trump's remarks were that of a stable genius, he may even say he "doesn't like troops who get brain injuries".
by NCD on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 10:54am
History is yelling at the citizens of the United States, but students are taught flawed history today with very little pushback. Future textbooks aimed for Texas will talk about the stable genius who saved the country.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 11:40am
Speaking of brains. Just for fun:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 5:03am
Guilt by graphical association?
(you should see the one with Hillary's ties to Bill Clinton - seriously alarming)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 5:22am
this saga continues with Ivanka, poor little rich girl of the people: Ivanka Trump attacks 'smug elites' of CNN in row over viral clip
Rick Wilson, whose joke about Trump playing to his base led to the spat, hits back at first daughter’s ‘breathtaking hypocrisy’
By Martin Pengelly @ TheGuardian.com, Jan. 28
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:02am
I would just like to point out that Democrats and liberal types can like gold toilets, too.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:06am
Come on, that's Vegas Liberace show business - you *had* to be that kind of glitz or you simply didn't belong there. Image is largely more important than talent in that world.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:49am
back to the serious business:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:39am