Kobe Bryant: He Touched Every LineBy Danny Cardwell on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 4:34pm | Personal
I sat down to write about Kobe's life and contributions to the game, but a blank piece of paper kept staring back at me. I struggled to find the words to express the shock I felt. Watching the crowd in New Orleans pay respect to Kobe was emotional. Seeing the tears in the eyes of Celtics players was tough. I felt a sense of pride after seeing teams take 24 second shot clock violations. Trae Young's inspired 45-point performance while wearing the number 8 made me a fan of his for life. Those images are worth more than any words I could ever write.
Sports fans are hurting. We share a love for the game that non-sports fans may never understand. Sports are a huge part of our lives. I love all sports, but basketball was my first love. I learned to respect and admire the grace, strength, hard work, and passion it took to excel at the highest levels. Kobe did the work. His tenacity was legendary. In a league full of Alphas, he was a boss.
The game is better because he played it. The game is better because he had the courage to openly chase Jordan. There’s a generation of players who are better because of Kobe’s work ethic and sheer will to win.
I came of age during the Renaissance of Basketball. I saw Magic, Bird and Jordan in their primes. I saw Kareem and Dr. J at the end of their careers. I remember Olajuwon, Ewing and Shaq dominating games in their own way. I watched Iverson cross up Jordan. I enjoyed seeing Kobe and Michael go after each other. These battles will live on forever.
Every generation has its stars. Every generation debates the greatness of their era. This cycle makes the game we love better. Kobe cemented his place among the pantheon of basketball Gods. What he left us is on film.
The debate over who's the greatest is as disrespectful as it is futile. Every great dared to be great. Every legend spent thousands of hours chasing the legend(s) that came before them. They all touched every line. They might have employed a number of “veteran tactics”, but they never cheated the game. They all started out as kids with a dream. Sports fans care so much because we watched him for the better part of 25 years. We remember hearing about this high school phenom. We watched him grow up.
Sports are more than little kids pretending to be their heroes and old men vicariously living through young men. Almost 40 years after going to my first basketball game with my dad we still watch and attend games together. We are shareholders in a tradition worth passing down. A.I., Kobe, D. Wade and Lebron begat K.D. Steph, Kawhi and Giannis. Debating who is the “G.O.A.T.” kills time, but it doesn’t matter. They are all great. All of them are mourning the loss of someone who earned their respect.
Thanks for this
I noted in a blurb that I felt that I was mourning the loss of a family member when I heard about Kobe
Then I heard about his youngest daughter.
The NYT did an article on the 9 lives lost.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/us/who-died-helicopter-crash-kobe-altobelli-chester-zobayan-mauser.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 11:41pm
I realized with these few lines that a major part of your talent at writing is that you are always thinking of a big mixed audience:
Sports fans are hurting. We share a love for the game that non-sports fans may never understand. Sports are a huge part of our lives.
Nice. In being a great explainer, a uniter, not a divider.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:29pm
Yeah, what ever. The odds are high that Kobe did touch every line. Even the line between consensual touching and rape. For accuracy's sake you should change your image on your blog to this.
Sports is such a big part of your lives that you will ignore rape.
eta: The more I think about this the angrier I get. I have my heroes too. People who I admire as much as you do your sports heroes. People who are just as an important part of my life. If John McLaughlin or Chick Corea or John Coltrane were credibly, more, convincingly accused of rape I wouldn't write a glowing obituary about his influence on music and on my life without mentioning it. This says more about you and me and all the others weighing in on this than it does about Kobe. This is a stain on your character that I will remember for as long as you post here.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 6:53pm
You are allowed to feel anyway you choose. You have been one of the more negative and confrontational people on this site. You would have found fault in anything. Maybe you should focus on finding the root cause of your anger?
What happened in Colorado was adjudicated. I don't know what happened. You don't know what happened. What we know is that nothing like that happened before or after. You can stain my character anyway you like. I've survived things weak people like you commit suicide over. I'm not here for your approval or acceptance.
PEACE!
by Danny Cardwell on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:56pm
You have no idea what I've survived. Your insult just shows your ignorance. But I make my judgment on what you posted. It's based on your own words and the position you advocate.
Before I extolled the virtues of a person I'd know as much as possible of the facts and information. We can all form an opinion based on the information. You either know but choose to ignore that information because he's your hero or you choose to not even look at it because he's your hero. If some nobody in your home town raped a friend or acquaintance you wouldn't ignore it so blithely.
Or maybe you would. Maybe that's just the type of man you are.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:56am
Chill. Two of the 12 apostles were sinners, one an accessory to murder. They became saints nevertheless. Cut the holier than thou crap.
Kobe settled a rape accusation out of court, it never went to trial. He was 25. He has been an advocate for women's sports and basketball, and treated them as professional equals.
The outpouring of admiration for him and sympathy for his family from around the world show that his impact and example of how to compete and lead one's life was something that inspired millions.
by NCD on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:30am
All it shows is that most people don't care if men rape women. That's why the vast majority of rapists, even rapists that aren't famous, get away with it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:54am