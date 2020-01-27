Sigh. And Monday?By Flavius on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 11:13pm |
Trump & Biden both lost.
No further comment re Biden . Apart from anything else Trump lost by having ensured that his opponent won't be Biden. I like Joe, he's dead,
But one about Dershowitz. He was right before he changed his mind..To a formulation in effect a slow burning execution stake for the USA.
To merit impeachment the Pressy has had to have stolen an apple from a fruit stand.Or freed a slave. Or done something else that was CRIME in 1790.
Anything else is relegated to the "boys will be boys" department Whereas rationally it's not the absolute occurence per se of an impeachment-worthy occurrence It's the extent intensity or . prevalence
IT's A MATTER OF DEGREE.
Like everything else in life..
In the post trial post mortem there was some yearning for the good old days when Men were Men , a nickel was worth five cents and Legislators cooperated for the good of the country.
Solution? Legislators should cooperate for the good of the country. There. that solved. And Pigs can fly.
When were those good old days? The 70s of course..
What happened after them ? 1980 ,dummy.
What else happened in 1980? Reagan was elected.
What was the marginal tax rate in 1980? 70%
What was it when Ronnie retired? 35%
What was life for the bottom 25% of the income distribution before 1980? Bad . Only thing worse was life for the years before 1980. And afterwards.
How come? Well until 1980 every year was a little less bad than the one before. Since then every year's
been a little.worse.
Can't the Democrats help you ? We don't vote for them any more. Waited too long for life to get better so we voted for funny guy instead.If you can't feed your family at least you can have a laugh.
Ever think it's funny that the marginal tax rate went down and your living standard did too.? Nah.Probably just a coincidence. Maybe that's something the Republicans will fix.
Don't hold your breath.
.
by Flavius on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:23am
but Flav, it's like a baseball game, it's not over til it's over, you are judging innings, not the whole game
Biden campaign fires back at Trump's legal team
@ CNN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his campaign fired back at President Donald Trump's legal team's attacks on Hunter Biden.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 4:17am
there's also this big top headline story @ Politico right now:
Mitt makes his move
The occasional Trump critic is in the middle of an internal GOP fight over the impeachment trial.
and this is second right at the top right
Trump team braces for deeper impeachment drama after Bolton surprise
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 4:21am
Sure it's still the second inning . Except for any candidate who didn't get $83,000 per month as director of an Ukrainian utiity.Or his son.
I saw the last game of the 42 regular season.And for Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams. Until 45.
Interesting contrast. JD stood at the plate,immobile looking like a wound up clock spring. Williams kept his body moving . Fluid.
Both hit home runs.
Game meant nothing. Probably the Yankees were in what Damon Runyon called the World Serious.
Later after his home run Williams hit a one base tripple. Off the wall and bounced around. .As Ted did after walking to first.
Not for long. Joe Cronin burst out of the dug out , thumb pointing back to the stand and threw Ted out. If you're playing the game, play the game. As you say It ain't over till it's over.
But it was for Williams.
And for Biden Sr.
by Flavius on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 7:20am
They thought Clinton was out after Gennifer Flowers; they thought Trump was out after Access Hollywood.
Fat Lady ain't sung fo Biden Sr.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 7:35am
Fair comment.
To repeat I've always liked Biden. A democrat who could communicate with the "deplorables".
When Obama dug himself out of a hole in the early " Henry Louis Gates and the cop" dispute. by inviting both families to the White House Biden was a natural to share a beer in the Rose Garden.
But Burisma is just too much of hostage to fortune.
by Flavius on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:59am
Then there's that in the two frontrunners being 77 and 78 years old, what people are voting for in choosing one of them is message only and their ability to pick a V.P. who fits the same message.
Back to impeachment. Fat lady hasn't sung yet either. Enough GOP Senators have to cover their ass somehow. If there are witnesses, could end up with something like censure. Then Trump will be really bitter and divisive in his last year. Too many wild cards, no fat lady for quite some time if there are witnesses.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:04pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 1:34pm
Unfortunately, I sense that there are still only 3 GOP votes for witnesses. I've yet to hear hints from anyone other than Romney, Murkowski, and Collins, and the buzz seems to be that the GOP is no longer freaking out. Angus King has already retracted his prediction that 5 to 10 Republicans would vote witnesses. They seem to be seizing on Dershowitz's b.s. argument that the Bolton's allegations aren't impeachable, so you know, why bother heading from the dude.
by Michael Wolraich on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 4:57pm
And this:
Sadly, it's hard for me to see this going any other way. Whatever political price they pay for whitewashing Trump, it's less than what they'd pay for letting the truth come out and then acquitting. It's a lose-lose situation for them, but they'll take the lesser loss. The only hope is for one of them to grow a conscience, but good luck with that.
by Michael Wolraich on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 5:38pm
But what the hell do I know? I'd be happy to be wrong.
by Michael Wolraich on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 5:42pm
Except he's a big liar so could easily be bluffing to give Dems false hope.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 6:02pm
He is a liar, but it's not in his interest to lie about this because it sets expectations that will make it harder to hit reverse. I figure that he's either trying to lower Republican expectations to avoid a backlash or else he hopes to increase the pressure on the dissidents by lighting up the base.
by Michael Wolraich on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 6:12pm