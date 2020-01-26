Iowa Should Never Go First AgainBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 11:27pm |
Julián Castro, the former presidential candidate, was right when he called out the Democratic Party’s hypocritical support for the status quo. “Iowa and New Hampshire are wonderful states with wonderful people,” Castro said. But Democrats can’t “complain about Republicans suppressing the votes of people of color, and then begin our nominating contest in two states that hardly have people of color.”
The typical defense from Iowa officials is that their state can be trusted because it once voted for a black man (Barack Obama) — which is a pretty stark bit of paternalism.
In truth, the whiteness of Iowa and New Hampshire matters. Consider that Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were doing as well as Amy Klobuchar in early polls of more diverse states; they led Pete Buttigieg in some polls. But Booker and Harris are finished, in no small part because of their struggles in Iowa and New Hampshire. Klobuchar and Buttigieg still might break out.
Or consider that a candidate with strong white support (like Bernie Sanders) could win both Iowa and New Hampshire this year. That result would create a media narrative about Joe Biden’s campaign being badly wounded, even though Biden leads among two large groups of Democratic voters: African Americans and Latinos. Those voters, however, are told to wait their turn.
- Add new comment
- 90 reads
Comments
Fixed it for him:
The current system is a form of white privilege that warps the process.The electoral college is a form of rural privilege that warps the process.
I might add that doing it was intentional, but that's a whole nother thing. As it's not the 18th century anymore.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 2:14am
There's probably as many liberals as blacks in the democratic party but since they're white they just get lumped in moderate and conservative whites in your race based view of the electorate.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:44am