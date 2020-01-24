Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.

By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)

This episode of The Ezra Klein Show is literally years in the making. It’s an excerpt — the first anywhere — from my book Why We’re Polarized. A core argument of the book is that identity is the central driver of political polarization. But to see how it works, we need a better theory of how identities form, what happens when they activate, and where they fit into our conflicts.

The term “identity politics” is generally used to diminish and discredit the concerns of weaker groups to clear the agenda for the concerns of stronger groups, which are framed as more rational, proper topics for political debate. But in wielding identity as a blade, we have lost it as a lens, blinding ourselves in a bid for political advantage. We are left searching in vain for what we refuse to allow ourselves to see.

To understand American politics, we need a better understanding of how identity works in politics, and in us. Many of us have been taught to only see identity in others. We need to see it in ourselves [....]