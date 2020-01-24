Toward a better theory of identity politicsBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:26am |
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)
This episode of The Ezra Klein Show is literally years in the making. It’s an excerpt — the first anywhere — from my book Why We’re Polarized. A core argument of the book is that identity is the central driver of political polarization. But to see how it works, we need a better theory of how identities form, what happens when they activate, and where they fit into our conflicts.
The term “identity politics” is generally used to diminish and discredit the concerns of weaker groups to clear the agenda for the concerns of stronger groups, which are framed as more rational, proper topics for political debate. But in wielding identity as a blade, we have lost it as a lens, blinding ourselves in a bid for political advantage. We are left searching in vain for what we refuse to allow ourselves to see.
To understand American politics, we need a better understanding of how identity works in politics, and in us. Many of us have been taught to only see identity in others. We need to see it in ourselves [....]
Comments
Sounds interesting. It may challenge those accuse others of identity politics and being tribal without realizing that they are the ones clinging to the status quo. The book comes out on Tuesday, more money spent on my Kindle app.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 7:56am
Fukuyama opines on Klein's book
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/01/24/why-red-blue-america-cant-hear-each-other-anymore/?arc404=true
Fukuyama continues to see Liberal "identity politics" as the reason Conservatives became "more" rigid. He seems oblivious to the fact that Conservative pushback never left us. Blacks and so-called Carpetbaggers were terrorized by groups like the Klan. Martin Luther King Jr. was said to be a Communist. Obama was not an American citizen. McConnell said that Obama should be a one term President. We have a president who tells WOC to go back to where they came from. Old Conservative fears, the same as current Conservative fears.
Watching Republicans in Congress today, there is very little hope that they can be trusted to be fair partners in any agreements. People who seek society change that disagree with the Republican platform are going to be labeled practitioners of identity politics. The question that is never asked is what do Conservatives have to do to be seen as less of a threat to those who practice so-called "identity politics"?
Conservatives are going to have to be less rigid. The problem with Conservatives is that they adhere to Buckley's statement that a Conservative stands athwart history yelling, "Stop".
Buckley on the reason for the "National Review"
https://www.nationalreview.com/1955/11/our-mission-statement-william-f-buckley-jr/
Identity politics did not create our current political situation, that deed was done by Conservatives. As Fukuyama himself notes, Conservatives are willing to vote against their own interests.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 11:27pm
this is excerpt I would chose to represent Fukuyama's Washington Post Jan. 24 essay, Why red and blue America can’t hear each other anymore which is inspired by reading a preview copy of Klein's book. My underlining
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:57am
Uh, what "liberal Republican"? Not only have Nelson Rockefeller Repubs vanished, Reagan Republicans are largely gone. While Dems have stratified largely to a left and left-center wings (with Blue Dogs largely vanquished), Republicans have homogenized harder and harder right - largely in repudiation of what would help any of them, rich or poor. It's all ideology, cant. Sure, there's validity in there, but finding a handhold to persuade among those gospels is damn tough, like deprogramming a cult follower. Perhaps if you talk about sports, it's fine, but get too close to the political lathe and you lose your fingers.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 7:54am
he's talking about the 1960's there, he continues to the present...
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 8:15am
In this case, he was talking about W's era, not now, so I see his point.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 12:30pm
None of the Democratic candidates fails to acknowledge the suffering of poor whites. Hillary was honest in saying certain jobs were not coming back and that retracing would be necessary.
One point of Ezra Klein's book seems to be that people will vote against their own interests to make sure that their political party wins. Farmers support Trump despite losing business because of tariffs, etc. Fukuyama has no solution to this problem. Klein has no solution to this problem.
Fukuyama always begins his writing with how Progressives triggered the Conservatives without admitting that the Conservatives pushed back on groups demanding equality who weren't straight white men long before the Civil Rights movement.
Whites exited the Democratic Party because of race. Prior to the Civil Rights Movement, blacks were absent from the discussion. There was no pushback on lynching or Jim Crow. Blacks would be idiots if they did not here Goldwater and Reagan supporting state' right (code for keeping blacks in their places). Nixon practiced the Southern Strategy. Trump caters to the racists attracted by the racism embedded in the GOP.
Their is no reason to trust that Republicans are honest brokers, so blacks are going to remain what you call "tribal", but are only looking out for their own self interest. We are watching Conservatives allow a president who feels above the law become their leader. I'll start taking Fukuyama seriously when he begins his arguments with how Conservatives need to address racism within their ranks. As it stands now, he repeatedly suggests that blacks demanding equal rights was the start of the problem. Whites could work well among themselves and then came the pesky blacks demanding the country live up to its creed.
Fukuyama always makes civil rights the turning point, rather than viewing the white pushback against civil rights as part of a continuum of fearing whites losing status that has been with us since the beginning.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:14pm
over in the UK, topic being addressed by a documentary on the Beeb:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 2:38pm
Saturday's FT had a Brexit piece by Louis de Bernieres, richly missable in itself but thought provoking by the news - --to me- that David Owen was/is a "leaver". Having lazily assumed leavers were chiefly composed of devotees of Morris Dancing intermixed with de Bernieres-ers grieving that ""There is an area of Ipswich , where there seems to be nobody but eastern Europeans, hanging about ,smoking in little knotes."
Oh my God!
I could have been wrong of course but I would have always assumed Owen's anti-Brussels position was rather loosely -if at all-connected to cigarette consumption in Ipswitch
In viewing with alarm , or satisfaction,the impact of "identity" it would certainly be right to understand on what its based: Smoking in Ipswtch or"austerity" promulgations by unelected Ipswitch
by Flavius on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 7:28pm