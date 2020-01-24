After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'By artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:18pm |
By Deidre Shesgreen @ USAToday.com, Jan. 24, 6:52 pm
[....] "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked Pompeo, who has declined to publicly defend the diplomat.
"You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran," he responded.
Kelly pressed him [.....]
After the interview, Kelly said she was taken to the secretary of State's private living room, where Pompeo was waiting for her. "He shouted at me for about same amount of time as the interview itself. He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine," Kelly said, in an account released by NPR with the interview transcript.
She said he used the F-word and "many others" when he asking her if Americans cared about Ukraine. He then asked her if she could find Ukraine on a map.
"I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing. I pointed to Ukraine," she recounted.
Pompeo then said: "'People will hear about this.'"
- Add new comment
- 668 reads
Comments
the NPR coverage is here, both transcript and audio from "All Things Considered"
Pompeo Won't Say Whether He Owes Yovanovitch An Apology. 'I've Done What's Right'
As the State Department faces ongoing questions over Marie Yovanovitch's treatment as U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells NPR, "I've defended every single person on this team."
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 2:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:11am
Not sure what Kelly's problem is - she should be disrobing faced with the manly manliness of Trump's testosterone combat brigade leadership style - how many women would love to be in her place. Sheesh, why did they let women become journalists in the first place. Maybe Sarah Huckabee and Kellyanne could give her some pointers, but I doubt it - probably saw that liberal propaganda movie "Hustlers".
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 2:25am
BTW, the news professional that jerkoff Mike Pompeo literally asked to find Ukraine on a map?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 4:51am
Yeah. Just needs to have some experience.
by Flavius on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 10:52am
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 9:00pm
Pompeo thinks everyone is, or should be, as dumb and subservient as the Kansas proles who elected him. He also hates assertive women.
Trump's second term goal will be to ramp up attacks to silence intellectuals, and further eviscerate public and private education. While putting immense pressure on non-Fox news media and press to sing paeans to him and his international swamp band of lying gangsters. There will be no one, and no way, to hold him accountable for lawlessness and self aggrandizement.
by NCD on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 9:57am