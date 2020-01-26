Rashida Tlaib retweets unverified claim Israelis killed Palestinian boyBy artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:16am |
The tweet claimed that the boy was kidnapped by “Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well"
By Seth J. Frantzman @ JPost.com, Jan. 25
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeted a claim that “Israeli settlers” had “kidnapped and executed” a Palestinian boy. In fact the boy was found by Israeli emergency services dead in a cistern on Saturday morning after going missing on Friday. Nevertheless, some Palestinian social media accounts incited against Israel, with small clashes resulting in East Jerusalem.
A Twitter account called “Real Seif Bitar” tweeted that the boy had been kidnapped and executed and showed a video of the boy’s body being found by emergency services. The tweet claimed that the boy was kidnapped by “Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well, was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, Jerusalem after Israeli forces assaulted search teams.” Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi re-tweeted the allegation and added “the heart just shatters, the pain is unbearable, no words.” Congresswoman Tlaib then retweeted the Ashrawi tweet that included the allegations.
However Ashrawi apologized for her tweet. “My apologizes for re-tweeting something that’s not fully verified. It seems that the news of his being kidnapped is not certain.” She also tweeted other clarifications and then appeared to delete the tweet. Tlaib’s retweet was also was thereafter deleted but she did not apologize for spreading the false information [....]
- Add new comment
- 287 reads
Comments
In case he deletes it, here's text copy of above
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:21am
This reminds me of rumors that got Greek-Turkish passions going in Asia Minor 100 years ago when the Ottoman Empire was disintegrating and John Bennett (later Gurdjieff acolyte) was posted there as a young soldier to sort things out.
Contagious disease in China like the deadly Spanish flu, angry populist governments growing everywhere with more and more interference and breakdown of international agreements - add to that global warming and the robots/cyber surveillance and control - we may finally be on our way to our multiply heralded and long awaited World War III.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 3:56am
On the other hand, blood libel is as old as the hills:
'Blood Libel' is a centuries-old myth used against Jews
By G. Wayne Miller @ Providence Journal, Nov. 29, 2019
Here's another take
Actually, it got me thinking about a different meme. You rarely hear Jews screaming and yelling that we need to destroy all those old images of Jews as the enemy in church frescoes and medieval manuscripts, etc. It's almost just the opposite, there is activism to "never forget", keep it all, don't sanitize it. There's even organizations like MEMRI to record and promote every instance of blood libel type things in contemporary life, to the point where it sometimes gives a distorted picture.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 6:27am
You thinking like this?
That painting is coming up for auction on Feb. 5 in London. Est is 4.5 to 6.5 million pounds. We'll see.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 8:06am