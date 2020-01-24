Toward a better theory of identity politicsBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:26am |
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)
This episode of The Ezra Klein Show is literally years in the making. It’s an excerpt — the first anywhere — from my book Why We’re Polarized. A core argument of the book is that identity is the central driver of political polarization. But to see how it works, we need a better theory of how identities form, what happens when they activate, and where they fit into our conflicts.
The term “identity politics” is generally used to diminish and discredit the concerns of weaker groups to clear the agenda for the concerns of stronger groups, which are framed as more rational, proper topics for political debate. But in wielding identity as a blade, we have lost it as a lens, blinding ourselves in a bid for political advantage. We are left searching in vain for what we refuse to allow ourselves to see.
To understand American politics, we need a better understanding of how identity works in politics, and in us. Many of us have been taught to only see identity in others. We need to see it in ourselves [....]
Sounds interesting. It may challenge those accuse others of identity politics and being tribal without realizing that they are the ones clinging to the status quo. The book comes out on Tuesday, more money spent on my Kindle app.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 7:56am
Fukuyama opines on Klein's book
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/01/24/why-red-blue-america-cant-hear-each-other-anymore/?arc404=true
Fukuyama continues to see Liberal "identity politics" as the reason Conservatives became "more" rigid. He seems oblivious to the fact that Conservative pushback never left us. Blacks and so-called Carpetbaggers were terrorized by groups like the Klan. Martin Luther King Jr. was said to be a Communist. Obama was not an American citizen. McConnell said that Obama should be a one term President. We have a president who tells WOC to go back to where they came from. Old Conservative fears, the same as current Conservative fears.
Watching Republicans in Congress today, there is very little hope that they can be trusted to be fair partners in any agreements. People who seek society change that disagree with the Republican platform are going to be labeled practitioners of identity politics. The question that is never asked is what do Conservatives have to do to be seen as less of a threat to those who practice so-called "identity politics"?
Conservatives are going to have to be less rigid. The problem with Conservatives is that they adhere to Buckley's statement that a Conservative stands athwart history yelling, "Stop".
Buckley on the reason for the "National Review"
https://www.nationalreview.com/1955/11/our-mission-statement-william-f-buckley-jr/
Identity politics did not create our current political situation, that deed was done by Conservatives. As Fukuyama himself notes, Conservatives are willing to vote against their own interests.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 11:27pm
this is excerpt I would chose to represent Fukuyama's Washington Post Jan. 24 essay, Why red and blue America can’t hear each other anymore which is inspired by reading a preview copy of Klein's book. My underlining
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:57am