"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.

Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "

-Austin in Colorado