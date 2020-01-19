From the Readers
Plan B: Bloomberg before Biden
I know that there is no need for a fallback position, it's Sanders/Warren 2020 (or, you know, vice versa....)
But just in case--
If it comes to it, as between one scumbag neoliberal and the other, I like Mike.
At least he comes with cash.
In the News
-
After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: '...submitted by artappraiser 21 hours ago
By Deidre Shesgreen @ USAToday.com, Jan. 24, 6:52 pm
[....] "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked Pompeo, who has declined to publicly defend the diplomat.
"You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran," he responded.
Kelly pressed him [.....]Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/24/npr-mike-pompeo-dropped-f-bomb-after-being-questioned-ukraine/4569387002/
-
Trump: 34 Troops Brain Injuries Not Serious to Mesubmitted by NCD 1 day ago
"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.
Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "
-Austin in ColoradoRead the article at https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html#commentsContainer
-
-
Locusts: UN calls for international help in East Africa
The UN has called for international help to fight huge swarms of desert locusts sweeping through east Africa.
A spokesman for the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), called for aid to "avert any threats to food security, livelihoods, malnutrition".
Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are all struggling with "unprecedented" and "devastating" swarms of the food-devouring insects, the FAO has said. The agency fears locust numbers could grow 500 times by June.Read the article at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-51234135
-
Corruption in South Africa - Echoes of Leaders Who...
Analysis by Mandisi Majavu (Senior Lecturer, Dept. Political and International Studies, Rhodes University) @ AllAfrica.com, Jan. 23 This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons License.Read the article at https://allafrica.com/stories/202001240084.html
-
The Long War Against Slavery
A new book argues that many seemingly isolated rebellions are better understood as a single protracted struggle.
By Casey Cep @ NewYorker.com, Book Review section, Jan. 20
[....] abolitionists and slavers alike read the papers anxiously for news of slave revolts, taking stock of where the rebels came from, how adroitly they planned their attacks, how quickly revolts were suppressed, and how soon they broke out again.Read the article at https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/01/27/the-long-war-against-slavery
-
Toward a better theory of identity politics
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)Read the article at https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2020/1/23/21077236/ezra-klein-show-book-why-were-polarized-identity-politics
-
Trump admin targets Obamacare w Medicaid block grant plan
The plan is guaranteed to enrage critics and invite attacks from Democrats in an election year.
This week, Trump signaled he could cut Medicare.— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 24, 2020
Next week, his admin is planning to announce how states can convert Medicaid expansion money into block grants.https://t.co/8hB9yCTVHeRead the article at https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/23/trump-targeting-obamacare-102887
-
Trump denies extradition to UK because they drive wrong way
Trump invokes the "shit happens" defense because Brits drive on other side of road, so why shouldn't Americans run over kids and leave the scene/country?
US wrongly assigned immunity to consular official & wife working outside London.Read the article at https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e2a622dc5b6d6767fd183a6
-
-
Alabama 16-yr.-old Allegedly Stabbed Mom &Twin Brothers...
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Jan. 23
[....] “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here for 19 years,” said Talladega County Chief Deputy Joshua Tubbs, according to AL.com. “It’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my career.”Read the article at https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/alabama-16-year-old-allegedly-stabbed-mom-and-twin-brothers-to-death-went-to-sleep-then-attended-school/
-
-
Global Jewish conspirator gives $1 billion to college agenda
Title is tongue-in-cheek, for any in doubtRead the article at https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jan/23/soros-gives-1bn-to-fund-universities-and-stop-drift-towards-authoritarianism
-
New York City is latest to ban cashless restaurants, stores
By Charisse Jones @ USAToday.com, Jan. 23
New York became the latest city to tell businesses they must accept cash. The bill, which prevents most retailers from refusing to accept cash or charging customers more if they use it, was approved by the city council Thursday.
“No longer in New York City will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash and effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit,'' Ritchie Torres, the bill's chief sponsor said in an emailed statement. "The marketplace of the future must accommodate the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers."Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/23/new-york-city-bans-cashless-businesses/4551974002/
-
The Old Grey Lady and Dementiasubmitted by PeraclesPlease 3 days agoRead the article at https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/the-breathtaking-naivete-of-the-new-york-times/
Oh good, can I use it as the "peeps complainin' about the neolibs" thread? Cause I was looking for a place to plop this item of interest as to recent news of Biden being attacked for wanting to cut Social Security. Here's some facts:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 8:11pm
More nuance on same here, that the Obama admin. reversed itself on this in 2015.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 9:24pm
Bloomberg has baggage from his time as mayor of NYC
He is campaigning in Tulsa to improve his standing.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 8:50pm
The only way that could happen is if the old white vote for Biden collapsed so much that the black vote can't sustain him. Then the black vote would have to go to a different candidate and it's unlikely they would move to Bloomberg.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 9:31pm
Certainly it would be hard to find a public figure in American politics who is more personally responsible for delivering on a daily basis utter catastrophe to countless families of color, and he should, in a just universe, rot in hell not run for president.
That said, he is showing a commendable readiness to at least pretend to be thinking about groveling, (or at least referring the matter to a committee on grovel). He might be able to fake enough contrition to get over.
by jollyroger on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 12:52am
The problem is that polls like recent Ipsos poll indicate black voters feel that people who supported people like Bloomberg helped put Trump into office.
If there is no trust in Trump and no trust in Bloomberg, why not just stay home and continue to endure the pain? There is always solace in the church.
Bernie had multiple years to do real outreach to the black community and apparently failed. Bloomberg has Stop and Frisk.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 9:20am
years to do real outreach to the black community and apparently failed.
Not entirely, (or at least some stragglers are coming in... )
S. Carolina elected official now backing Sanders over Biden
By MEG KINNARDtoday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina elected official who endorsed Joe Biden last month is switching her allegiance to Bernie Sanders in the state’s first-in-the-South presidential primary, saying she had viewed the former vice president — whose support in the state is considered deep -- as “a compromise choice.”
Dalhi Myers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she was making the change in part because she values what she sees as Sanders’ strength in being able to go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump in the general election.
“I looked at that, and I thought, ‘He’s right,’” said Myers, a black woman first elected to the Richland County Council in 2016. “He’s unafraid and he’s unapologetic. ... I like the fact that he is willing to fight for a better America — for the least, the fallen, the left behind.”
I wouldn't characterize it as "outreach", exactly, but there is THIS. (remind me again--when was Biden arrested for civil disobedience fighting discrimination?)
by jollyroger on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 7:00pm
Hillary lost the black vote in South Carolina in 2008. She won the S.C. black vote in 2016, beating Sanders. Sanders is not competitive with Biden in SC.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:05pm
I have no trust in Trump or Biden. So if overwhelming black support puts Biden first over the finish line, why shouldn't I "just stay home and continue to endure the pain?"
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:17pm
You are free to stay home. My position is that any Democratic candidate is better than Trump. I have zero problem voting for Sanders even though he is not my first choice. Actually , Sanders isn't even a Democrat. I would. vote for a dead possum over Trump.
There is a drip, drip, drip with Bernie. Now there is a story of Bernie comparing workers for a mining company to slaves. That story is not playing well in black media
https://www.theroot.com/was-bernie-buggin-sanders-reportedly-compared-white-v-1841187465
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:57pm
There is a drip, drip, drip with Bernie
A reminder that this could be because, as noted by Zaid Jilani below, and others, his campaign staff lacks basic competence.
And I for one think after reading that: if he can't hire competent campaign managers, what does that mean about hiring managers as chief executive of the country? Is passionate ideology going to be the qualifier for a cabinet and appts., practical knowledge of how government works be damned? No thanks.
(There's a very specific reason people used to say senators without management experience are not good presidential contenders and that governors are far better prospects....)
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:07pm
You seemed to suggest that if Bloomberg is the nominee blacks might just stay home. You seemed to think that was a rational choice.
"If there is no trust in Trump and no trust in Bloomberg, why not just stay home and continue to endure the pain?"
I feel that way about Bloomberg too and I feel the same way about Biden.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:19pm
Maggie Haberman just retweeted these points about Biden by another journalist. FWIW I agree that these are well-said points that very much peg a significant part of his appeal.
It's related what I was trying to get across in your last post about needed Wisconsinite votes, that a passionate angry
Larry DavidBernie mad-as-hell-and-not-going-to-take-it-anymore is not going to do the trick, nor are a bunch of earnest socialist kids knocking on people's doors while they're trying to watch the Packers game.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 12:56am
Like it or not, he's our Stuart Smalley.
https://youtu.be/6ldAQ6Rh5ZI
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 1:51am
Krugman on Bernie's latest:
Then I also caught this crabby-old jihadi tweet, such a sure sell with swings (NOT!):
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 5:13pm
There's going to be some negative campaigning by all candidates. The question is how much truth is there in it, how much spin. Is this really so bad? Is it really worse than what other candidates have done? One of the worst things I've seen a democrat do to a democrat in a primary was this below, by the Obama campaign. Imo it was a slimy attack and the news anchor was colluding with Jackson Jr.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 5:47pm
But wait, he said "message of hope" - are you insinuating...? Nora picked right up on it - was that rehearsed?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 9:06pm
Well, I see Jilani for one thinks Sanders campaign is especially incompetent at it whatever they are trying to do:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:30pm
Jilani argues more intriquing points, that it's not a media conspiracy against Sanders, it's incompetence and it makes him a soft target:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:43pm
Meanwhile,I see the pros on the Biden campaign know what to do with what they got:
(I only caught this because it was retweeted by Never Trumper and chief White House ethics lawyer under Bush, Richard W. Painter, and I follow him.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 11:19pm
hmmm interesting and I don 't mean the part about Kellyanne:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:30pm
Funny, I am pretty damn sure Trump doesn't read Zaid Jilani, but here he is doing the same meme two days ago regarding an article he published @ thecorrespondent.com:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 10:59pm
Yeah, you know I've seen articles like this before. They really don't tell us anything important. So maybe we agree more than many think but what of it? I look at the polls on for example gun control. On many of the policy ideas there is agreement. But over and over again these republicans that favor some reasonable gun control vote for the person telling them they won't do it. In fact in many cases they vote for the guy telling them he'll loosen the gun control laws currently in place.
Or take the example from the top of the article. Free health care. There's this theoretical agreement. But that community overwhelmingly voted for Trump who promised to take away the small gains from Obamacare and against the candidate who promised to build on those gains.
I could go on, issue after issue. I don't care about these polls or articles telling us that we agree more than we think. What ever they think on a policy level they don't vote that way. And that's what I care about.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:28pm
well despite what you say here, ocean-kat, I thought his convo on voters/polling between poli-sci guys just might be of interest to you because of things you've said in the past:
Grossman is
Michigan State political scientist
@ippsr director; @niskanencenter fellow; @fivethirtyeight contributor; New Book: Red State Blues #SocSciResearch
Griffin is
Research Director for
@DemocracyFund Voter Study Group. Editorial committee @ps_polisci. Previously at @PRRIpoll and @amprog. Political Science PhD.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 7:35pm