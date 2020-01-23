From the Readers
- Flavius 3 days ago
- rmrd0000 5 days ago
- jollyroger 5 days ago
- PeraclesPlease 5 days ago
- artappraiser 6 days ago
- rmrd0000 1 week ago
- artappraiser 1 week ago
- rmrd0000 1 week ago
- Flavius 1 week ago
- artappraiser 1 week ago
Creative corner
- artappraiser 1 week ago
- PeraclesPlease 2 weeks ago
- artappraiser 3 weeks ago
- artappraiser 3 weeks ago
- PeraclesPlease 3 weeks ago
From the Dagbloggers
- Danny Cardwell 1 month 4 weeks ago
- Danny Cardwell 2 months 2 weeks ago
- Doctor Cleveland 2 months 3 weeks ago
- Doctor Cleveland 2 months 3 weeks ago
- Danny Cardwell 3 months 3 weeks ago
- PeraclesPlease 3 months 3 weeks ago
- Doctor Cleveland 4 months 17 hours ago
- Michael Wolraich 7 months 3 days ago
- Doctor Cleveland 7 months 2 weeks ago
- Michael Wolraich 8 months 3 days ago
Hits of the Day
Taking both sides? Sekulow shoots subpoena appeal in footBy PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:52pm |
- Add new comment
- 52 reads
In the News
-
After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: '...submitted by artappraiser 11 hours ago
By Deidre Shesgreen @ USAToday.com, Jan. 24, 6:52 pm
[....] "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked Pompeo, who has declined to publicly defend the diplomat.
"You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran," he responded.
Kelly pressed him [.....]Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/24/npr-mike-pompeo-dropped-f-bomb-after-being-questioned-ukraine/4569387002/
-
Trump: 34 Troops Brain Injuries Not Serious to Mesubmitted by NCD 16 hours ago
"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.
Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "
-Austin in ColoradoRead the article at https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html#commentsContainer
-
-
Locusts: UN calls for international help in East Africa
The UN has called for international help to fight huge swarms of desert locusts sweeping through east Africa.
A spokesman for the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), called for aid to "avert any threats to food security, livelihoods, malnutrition".
Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are all struggling with "unprecedented" and "devastating" swarms of the food-devouring insects, the FAO has said. The agency fears locust numbers could grow 500 times by June.Read the article at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-51234135
-
Corruption in South Africa - Echoes of Leaders Who...
Analysis by Mandisi Majavu (Senior Lecturer, Dept. Political and International Studies, Rhodes University) @ AllAfrica.com, Jan. 23 This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons License.Read the article at https://allafrica.com/stories/202001240084.html
-
The Long War Against Slavery
A new book argues that many seemingly isolated rebellions are better understood as a single protracted struggle.
By Casey Cep @ NewYorker.com, Book Review section, Jan. 20
[....] abolitionists and slavers alike read the papers anxiously for news of slave revolts, taking stock of where the rebels came from, how adroitly they planned their attacks, how quickly revolts were suppressed, and how soon they broke out again.Read the article at https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/01/27/the-long-war-against-slavery
-
Toward a better theory of identity politics
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)Read the article at https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2020/1/23/21077236/ezra-klein-show-book-why-were-polarized-identity-politics
-
Trump admin targets Obamacare w Medicaid block grant plan
The plan is guaranteed to enrage critics and invite attacks from Democrats in an election year.
This week, Trump signaled he could cut Medicare.— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 24, 2020
Next week, his admin is planning to announce how states can convert Medicaid expansion money into block grants.https://t.co/8hB9yCTVHeRead the article at https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/23/trump-targeting-obamacare-102887
-
Trump denies extradition to UK because they drive wrong way
Trump invokes the "shit happens" defense because Brits drive on other side of road, so why shouldn't Americans run over kids and leave the scene/country?
US wrongly assigned immunity to consular official & wife working outside London.Read the article at https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e2a622dc5b6d6767fd183a6
-
-
Alabama 16-yr.-old Allegedly Stabbed Mom &Twin Brothers...
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Jan. 23
[....] “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here for 19 years,” said Talladega County Chief Deputy Joshua Tubbs, according to AL.com. “It’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my career.”Read the article at https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/alabama-16-year-old-allegedly-stabbed-mom-and-twin-brothers-to-death-went-to-sleep-then-attended-school/
-
-
Global Jewish conspirator gives $1 billion to college agenda
Title is tongue-in-cheek, for any in doubtRead the article at https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jan/23/soros-gives-1bn-to-fund-universities-and-stop-drift-towards-authoritarianism
-
New York City is latest to ban cashless restaurants, stores
By Charisse Jones @ USAToday.com, Jan. 23
New York became the latest city to tell businesses they must accept cash. The bill, which prevents most retailers from refusing to accept cash or charging customers more if they use it, was approved by the city council Thursday.
“No longer in New York City will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash and effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit,'' Ritchie Torres, the bill's chief sponsor said in an emailed statement. "The marketplace of the future must accommodate the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers."Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/23/new-york-city-bans-cashless-businesses/4551974002/
-
The Old Grey Lady and Dementiasubmitted by PeraclesPlease 2 days agoRead the article at https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/the-breathtaking-naivete-of-the-new-york-times/
Latest Comments
-
in Taking both sides?...PeraclesPlease 2 hours ago
-
in After interview, Pompeo...PeraclesPlease 4 hours ago
-
in After interview, Pompeo...PeraclesPlease 7 hours ago
-
in After interview, Pompeo...PeraclesPlease 7 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 7 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 7 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 8 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in We won todayartappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in After interview, Pompeo...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in Trump: 34 Troops Brain...artappraiser 9 hours ago
-
in #CORONAVIRUS: Newly...artappraiser 10 hours ago
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 7:41am