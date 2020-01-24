By Deidre Shesgreen @ USAToday.com, Jan. 24, 6:52 pm

[....] "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked Pompeo, who has declined to publicly defend the diplomat.

"You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran," he responded.

Kelly pressed him [.....]

After the interview, Kelly said she was taken to the secretary of State's private living room, where Pompeo was waiting for her. "He shouted at me for about same amount of time as the interview itself. He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine," Kelly said, in an account released by NPR with the interview transcript.

She said he used the F-word and "many others" when he asking her if Americans cared about Ukraine. He then asked her if she could find Ukraine on a map.

"I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing. I pointed to Ukraine," she recounted.

Pompeo then said: "'People will hear about this.'"