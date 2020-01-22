#CORONAVIRUS: Newly identified virus spreads from China to USBy artappraiser on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 5:15am |
By Reid Wilson & Jessie Hellman @ TheHill.com, Jan. 21
A Washington state man has become the first American to fall victim to a newly identified coronavirus that has infected more than 300 people in China and several other Asian nations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Tuesday. Global public health officials are growing increasingly alarmed about the virus, initially called 2019-nCov and first identified in December in Wuhan, China.
Dozens of cases have been identified in other major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Five cases have been identified outside the country, in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States. At least six people have died.
The CDC said Tuesday that one case has been identified in Everett, Wash. The patient is a 30-year-old man who had recently traveled from Wuhan, a CDC official said Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Health said the man was being treated at [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:56pm
more (NYTimes):
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:09am
a lot of Asian countries with confirmed cases now! also France, Australia & U.S.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:47pm
Don't know much of the lingo here but recognize some swear words. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding Public health scientist/ Epidemiologist / Health Economist / Science advocacy / ex-Harvard faculty (still @ Harvard) / NYT featured whistleblower scholar.harvard.edu/ericding sez:
It's a whole thread of 10 tweets. Obviously he just got some data to look at a few hours ago.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:27am
I do understand his last tweet, it's for us history geeks, a comparison to 1918:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:36am
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 1:14am
China expands coronavirus outbreak lockdown to 56 million people
Number of confirmed cases climbs sharply to more than 1,321 worldwide, with 41 deaths reported in China as of Saturday.
@ AlJazeera.com, an hour ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 2:13am
Race begins to build Chinese coronavirus hospital in 10 days – video
A.P. via TheGuardian.com, Jan. 25
A huge fleet of diggers has been deployed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, to begin the ambitious task of building a 1,000-bed hospital by 3 February to treat victims of the epidemic
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 2:20am