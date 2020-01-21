We won todayBy Flavius on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 11:03pm |
The Democrats had a plan and the Reps had a train to catch..Or something. Maybe read about the Dixie Highway. Or sing Dixie.Or the Horst Wessel Lied.
If we started with a 53% chance of winning in November we ended with 53% + something.
If you skipped it, the Dems took advantage of their month's preparation to locate their top 50 Impeachment vids . The Reps took advantage of it to practice repeating last month's script..
The question is why Trump's re-election is still a possibility.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 11:17pm
does look like the fans are currently a minority everywhere:
Warning, however: the impeachment managers are not yet done with boring robotic reading of prepared texts. Scopes monkey trial high drama this is not. Some of the president's team, on the other hand, seem to know how to orate and emote confidently.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:30am
but oh my goodness, Nadler and Cippolone just got yelled at for getting a teeny bit feisty:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:59am
It's a shitshow in a monkey house, very little deliberation going on. But U-S-A! Exceptionalism!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:06am
Dirty tricks tonight:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:40am
Cute. Aside from news stories, "let's do lunch" comments, and (most of the addresses...) But all those names on the rap sheet? Wait for Jason Leopard's further FOIA requests - ain't over til over.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:04am
We won
todayyesterday.
At my age that's my idea of an original remark.
Sort of like the Republicans yesterday. Whose nearest thing to stimulation was shouting at Nadler , which provided a useful service in partially waking up their die hard (if only) supporters before they fell off the couch. And the Chief Justice.
The Democrats' provided something of the same service by their interpolation of month old video clips . If nothing else reminding me to bring the popcorn today.
I think it's safe to say that no one who wasn't already a supporter was converted yesterday by Sekulo??( I'll look it up) whereas one of advantage of the Dems vids was some increase of credibility by demonstrating that there were real live human beings (not politicians!) who agreed with them.
by Flavius on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 8:16am
Wednesday afternoon.
Adam Schiff's "House Managers' case" was sufficiently convincing the Republican's -even though they want, and intend , to vote against convicting Trump -will need an escape hatch.
Which Trump and McConnell ,having realized , will shift to relying on the Dershowitz ploy ,essentially that the grounds for a Presidential Conviction are that he has stopped breathing . Short of which ,even ,hypothetically , conceding the Democrats' case conviction would be excessive
The rest of the Republican defense will be that Gerry Nadler (D'Amato called him Wadler) is a bad man.
Along with which they'll mumble about being willing to offer a "Witness " deal (provided it included the Bidens) .Which won't fly.
One way or another sufficient citizens will want Donald to remain in office until November that he will after which he'll go back to playing golf,grabbing crotches and stiffing Melania and there Divorce settelement.
by Flavius on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 5:48pm
The story so far
is the sheer competence of our side. We couldn't have reasonably expected them to have done better.
You mean they were perfect? Of course not. Are you? I'm not.
They were/are a bunch of , not average , more than that. Say a bunch of ,on the average, somewhat talented people rising to the occasion.
Needed to be because their opponent. Singular . i.e. The Donaldsire. Is as seriously below average as say Adam is above.
The bible says "The abyss calls out to the abyss."
Today was the mirror image.
by Flavius on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 10:27pm
More on the 40% who approve of Trump comprised of the 33% right-wingnuts who have always been with us and then 7 to 9% we don't know why exactly. By Aaron Blake @ WaPo Weds. night in Analysis: A sizable chunk of Trump’s base thinks he has broken the law. Many of those people remain in his corner:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:08am
Yes, he's rattled. That and two cents will get ya?
Trump sets record for tweets as president on day House makes impeachment case
By Brett Samuels @ TheHill.com, Jan. 22 6:31 pm
Really, at this point with first term near ending, rather than him as president, it's more of a major problem that we have a significant minority that hates elites so much that they would rather have a populist criminal in the top office. That's the real problem: what's in the Pew poll, why there are so many that like having someone with top power dissing elites and breaking rules and upsetting applecarts all the time. They know it's against our creed and the rules and they like it still and they don't care if the reason is narcissism, either, they want disruption?
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:25am
Or "none of the above".
Objection to immigrants, to Blacks, to abortion , to the intrusion of the "nanny state" , to paying taxes for whatever reason..
Or conversely "positive " motivations. A "patriotic" desire for the US to be seen as "Great" . For all its citizens. Perhaps as an antidote of personal feeling of insignificance.. Or not, just for its own sake.
Any one , several or all of the above may still be combined with personal altruism. or compassion.Any deplorable might come out to push my car in the snow. Or give me their seat on the #7.
Life is complicated,
Read the last 3 pages of the Brothers Karamazov once a year.
by Flavius on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 7:26am
Fox News' chief legal analyst thinks a case has been made for conviction.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/trumps-senate-impeachment-trial-judge-andrew-napolitano
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:47am
Napolitano has long been on the iuts with the rest. A shame Shep Smith left.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 10:09am
Heard a rumor that Shep may find a spot at MSNBC. Good luck to Chuck Todd.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:18pm
The next verse, the same as the first pretty much summarizes today's hearings.
And tonight's Dagblog.
In Washington it was "once more with
feeli" not really. ,Rather , once more which differed yesterday only to the extent of an even more emotional Adam .Schiff wrap up. Well done,and clearly sincere. Again.
If they have time l think they should cash in their chips and let Mitch try to fill 16 hours.
We were across the goal line yesterday. Today? Hmn. We'd have been better off if we had just run down the clock..
by Flavius on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:34pm
cause I know you are sometimes a fan, Financial Times reports "boring" is a GOP talking point:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:05am
Johnny Cochran? "If you don't pizzazz, you must free his ass"?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:11am
Republicans are falling asleep and leaving the Senate floor. I think that is a literal crime. Republicans don't matter. People are talking about the strength of the case made by the Democrats. Republicans, who are usually loud at work, now only talk to each other and in whispers. Democrats best expectations. Playing testimony was brilliant.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 7:44am
Weds: '21 Empty Seats’: More Than One-Third of GOP Senators Reportedly Left Room During Schiff’s Speech
by Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, 5:55 pm, January 22nd, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:02am
I was wrong. Happens to the best of people . And me.
For the jury that counts- the voters - presumably not over-the-hill has-bins like your correspondent- the portion of trial they heard was orderly and informative. And going to affect voting.
As for Schiff's occasional emotional set pieces I suppose law schools teach employing them. Wake's up the audience while there's time to get a night's sleep.Even accepting Schiff's sincerity I prefer facts Johnnie Cochran's right: boring =s winning.
I suspect thoughtful republicans (if not a contradiction in terms) have been convinced but not to the extent of wanting to convict:
o A bridge too far with respect to delaying the delivery of assistance. It finally got there.
o With respect to stone walling the investigation , it can't be condoned. For punishment suspend the Trial and order Administration employees to comply with subpoenas. Which might cause Donald to resign.Please.
by Flavius on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:32am
There's two audiences to consider:1) senators 4) their constituents.
Senators thinking about what their constituents think rather than throwing that all out and going with their conscience would be one thing.
Cynical me thinks most of them are not willing to do the conscience thing, is not likely, not looking for the medals of honor in the history book, just looking to stay in the biz, them's that think that "honorable" way have already quit (i.e. Flake. Or Romney types with no skin in the game.) So in that case, it would be how the Schiff act et. al. is playing with the constituents, or not.
If it's a given that most are thinking of what their constituents think, they have already sold out their principles. It's not much further to ponder what a "your head will be on pike" threat actually might mean. I bet more of the GOP Senators were thinking about what "your head on your pike" actually might mean while they pretended to listen to Adam Schiff. And trying to decide whether they could weather the head on the pike. Get what I am saying?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 8:21pm
I swear, I wrote the above comment, then got in the car to go to the Rite-Aid and on NPR on the car radio I heard "head on a pike" brought up live on the floor of the Senate. Too weird! Anyhew, now I am home I see on twitter that talking about head on a pike on the Senate floor has caused much commotion. Like this for one example:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 9:50pm
what are the ladies up to?
Caption: A sketch of Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the impeachment trial of President Trump. "They seem to be ... following along the arguments very closely," says sketch artist Art Lien.Credit: Kisha Ravi/NPR
illustration from
Sketch Artist Captures 'Something Unusual' At Senate Trial January 24, 20206:27 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered. Several other illustrations at link.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:28pm
an interesting chat on Murkowski:
:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 12:16am