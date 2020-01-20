From the Readers
Creative corner
From the Dagbloggers
Hits of the Day
Lev Parnas Asks Barr to Recuse Himself From Criminal CaseBy artappraiser on Mon, 01/20/2020 - 11:31pm |
Clever lawyer.
Lev Parnas Asks Barr to Recuse Himself From Criminal Case https://t.co/KMF1WCjSsT— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) January 21, 2020
In the News
-
After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: '...submitted by artappraiser 4 hours ago
By Deidre Shesgreen @ USAToday.com, Jan. 24, 6:52 pm
[....] "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked Pompeo, who has declined to publicly defend the diplomat.
"You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran," he responded.
Kelly pressed him [.....]Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/24/npr-mike-pompeo-dropped-f-bomb-after-being-questioned-ukraine/4569387002/
-
Trump: 34 Troops Brain Injuries Not Serious to Mesubmitted by NCD 9 hours ago
"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.
Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "
-Austin in ColoradoRead the article at https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html#commentsContainer
-
-
Locusts: UN calls for international help in East Africa
The UN has called for international help to fight huge swarms of desert locusts sweeping through east Africa.
A spokesman for the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), called for aid to "avert any threats to food security, livelihoods, malnutrition".
Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are all struggling with "unprecedented" and "devastating" swarms of the food-devouring insects, the FAO has said. The agency fears locust numbers could grow 500 times by June.Read the article at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-51234135
-
Corruption in South Africa - Echoes of Leaders Who...
Analysis by Mandisi Majavu (Senior Lecturer, Dept. Political and International Studies, Rhodes University) @ AllAfrica.com, Jan. 23 This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons License.Read the article at https://allafrica.com/stories/202001240084.html
-
The Long War Against Slavery
A new book argues that many seemingly isolated rebellions are better understood as a single protracted struggle.
By Casey Cep @ NewYorker.com, Book Review section, Jan. 20
[....] abolitionists and slavers alike read the papers anxiously for news of slave revolts, taking stock of where the rebels came from, how adroitly they planned their attacks, how quickly revolts were suppressed, and how soon they broke out again.Read the article at https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/01/27/the-long-war-against-slavery
-
Toward a better theory of identity politics
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)Read the article at https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2020/1/23/21077236/ezra-klein-show-book-why-were-polarized-identity-politics
-
Trump admin targets Obamacare w Medicaid block grant plan
The plan is guaranteed to enrage critics and invite attacks from Democrats in an election year.
This week, Trump signaled he could cut Medicare.— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 24, 2020
Next week, his admin is planning to announce how states can convert Medicaid expansion money into block grants.https://t.co/8hB9yCTVHeRead the article at https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/23/trump-targeting-obamacare-102887
-
Trump denies extradition to UK because they drive wrong way
Trump invokes the "shit happens" defense because Brits drive on other side of road, so why shouldn't Americans run over kids and leave the scene/country?
US wrongly assigned immunity to consular official & wife working outside London.Read the article at https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e2a622dc5b6d6767fd183a6
-
-
Alabama 16-yr.-old Allegedly Stabbed Mom &Twin Brothers...
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Jan. 23
[....] “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here for 19 years,” said Talladega County Chief Deputy Joshua Tubbs, according to AL.com. “It’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my career.”Read the article at https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/alabama-16-year-old-allegedly-stabbed-mom-and-twin-brothers-to-death-went-to-sleep-then-attended-school/
-
-
Global Jewish conspirator gives $1 billion to college agenda
Title is tongue-in-cheek, for any in doubtRead the article at https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jan/23/soros-gives-1bn-to-fund-universities-and-stop-drift-towards-authoritarianism
-
New York City is latest to ban cashless restaurants, stores
By Charisse Jones @ USAToday.com, Jan. 23
New York became the latest city to tell businesses they must accept cash. The bill, which prevents most retailers from refusing to accept cash or charging customers more if they use it, was approved by the city council Thursday.
“No longer in New York City will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash and effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit,'' Ritchie Torres, the bill's chief sponsor said in an emailed statement. "The marketplace of the future must accommodate the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers."Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/23/new-york-city-bans-cashless-businesses/4551974002/
-
The Old Grey Lady and Dementiasubmitted by PeraclesPlease 2 days agoRead the article at https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/the-breathtaking-naivete-of-the-new-york-times/
Comments
Does Avenatti scare Barr? Leaving him to be "Epsteined"? [Check those video cameras, please - I hear MCC has trouble keeping them in working condition.]
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 7:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 1:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 7:13am
Good comment @ emptywheel
vickssays:
January 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm
I get the sense that it’s been cat and mouse and tit for tat all along.
I’m not sure who is the mouse but there are several moves where the US/Barr appears to tag-team with pro-Russia-Ukrainian bad guys for dirty “wins” for one or both sides.
During Zelenski’s campaign Zelenski’s biggest benefactor Ihor Kolomoisky (a billionaire bad guy himself, BUT, he was also a big protagonist of Poroshenko) had his bank seized.
The US put a cherry on that Ukrainian power move against a big Zelenski supporter by announcing right around the same time our own investigation into Kolomoisky with a claim of him money laundering in the US.
In exchange for whatever Rudy was dangling, Poroshenko had no problem using his “position” to help Rudy with his plan to trash the Biden’s before the US elections.
No problem that is, until Zelenski won the election and “decided” to investigate Poroshenko and then fire him.
One of the perks of Poroshenko’s fall/Zelensky’s squeeze, was Poroshenko double crossed Rudy and took back every word he said, actually Biden and son had actually broken no laws, One would think this backpedaling must have thrown a big wrench in Rudy’s task of proving the bat shit crazy alternate story that seems to STILL be in the works.
Almost as if it were a response to that bad news for team Trump, Barr came to the rescue, declaring that Durham’s investigation into the bat shit crazy alternate story had suddenly escalated into a criminal investigation.
Funny how each side justifies their revenge filled/self serving moves (and themselves) as corruption fighting “investigations” by corruption fighting superheroes.
I see one filthy hand washing the other and now Parnas is jumping in with what may (or may not) be a fishing expedition for SDNY.
Parnas was the one who pointed out the fear people have of Barr’s power to investigate, he also added he was ready to put all his cards on the table.
That’s big talk considering with the exception of some obvious attempts to protect a chosen few it’s all been smack that names not just pro-Trumpers, but those Ukrainian dudes acting in the best interest of first themselves but then Russia and Putin.
It seems to me Parnas is either a total idiot or has somehow, been offered something, by someone, in exchange.
Protection?
Immunity from anything with legs that Barr may turn up in an “investigation”?
Perhaps Parnas caught wind of a plot bigger than what he could stop by firing Trump’s ass-h*le lawyers and this is really his only way to save himself?
I am in way over my head here, but I get the feeling that we may start learning soon that this strategy of announcing investigations of a leader’s enemies (once only popular in corrupt countries) might have cleared the testing phase and already gone far beyond “lock her up” in our country as well.
Reply
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 10:16am
on topic
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:34pm
If you like high risk games, Bondy's the lawyer you want, methinks:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 9:54pm
NYTimes coverage of the Parnas tape:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:32pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:43pm