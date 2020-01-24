Trump: 34 Troops Brain Injuries Not Serious to MeBy NCD on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 5:38pm |
"I’m a US Army Veteran of OIF & OEF. There was a kid in my unit, got blown up once, “minor concussion” is what the docs said.
Now he is on more anti-seizure medications I can count, and he has a special service seizure response dog. He can’t drive a car because if he has a seizure he could lose control of the vehicle. His life and the lives of everyone in his circle were forever altered by that one fateful IED strike, and a “mild concussion.” "
-Austin in Colorado
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/world/middleeast/iran-iraq-troops-brain-injuries.html#commentsContainer
- Add new comment
- 145 reads
Comments
It is very clear that Trump is not to be President. The Evangelicals care so much for the unborn, that they forgive abuse of those out of the womb Trump is allowed to continue because his supporters have a narrow set of priorities. They want to ban abortion and the want any Liberal accomplishments destroyed. They are willing to make personal sacrifices to see their priorities put into action. Military casualties are ot a priority.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 6:04pm
They don't think about what Trump really is, impacts of what he does or who he strands for (himself), they believe in him.
I Will Bear Witness, V. Klemperer
by NCD on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 6:32pm
But what's new here is that Goebbels didn't play victim olympics ,whining and whining and whining?
I'm thinking it's like this: bone spurs, they are REALLY painful things manly men suffer, not like minor 'Headaches and a Couple of Other Things’ which is basically girly man stuff. Democrats, them's the worst thing one can suffer! Joe Biden: worse still. Hillary: pure evil, be afraid, be really afraid.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 8:05pm