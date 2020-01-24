From the Readers
Hits of the Day
Trump denies extradition to UK because they drive wrong wayBy PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:03am |
Trump invokes the "shit happens" defense because Brits drive on other side of road, so why shouldn't Americans run over kids and leave the scene/country?
US wrongly assigned immunity to consular official & wife working outside London.
In the News
-
Locusts: UN calls for international help in East Africasubmitted by artappraiser 49 min ago
The UN has called for international help to fight huge swarms of desert locusts sweeping through east Africa.
A spokesman for the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), called for aid to "avert any threats to food security, livelihoods, malnutrition".
Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are all struggling with "unprecedented" and "devastating" swarms of the food-devouring insects, the FAO has said. The agency fears locust numbers could grow 500 times by June.Read the article at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-51234135
-
Corruption in South Africa - Echoes of Leaders Who...submitted by artappraiser 1 hour ago
Analysis by Mandisi Majavu (Senior Lecturer, Dept. Political and International Studies, Rhodes University) @ AllAfrica.com, Jan. 23 This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons License.Read the article at https://allafrica.com/stories/202001240084.html
-
The Long War Against Slaverysubmitted by artappraiser 1 hour ago
A new book argues that many seemingly isolated rebellions are better understood as a single protracted struggle.
By Casey Cep @ NewYorker.com, Book Review section, Jan. 20
[....] abolitionists and slavers alike read the papers anxiously for news of slave revolts, taking stock of where the rebels came from, how adroitly they planned their attacks, how quickly revolts were suppressed, and how soon they broke out again.Read the article at https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/01/27/the-long-war-against-slavery
-
Toward a better theory of identity politicssubmitted by artappraiser 5 hours ago
Listen to an exclusive preview of my new book, Why We’re Polarized, on The Ezra Klein Show podcast.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Jan. 23 (I haven't listened yet, going to.)Read the article at https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2020/1/23/21077236/ezra-klein-show-book-why-were-polarized-identity-politics
-
Trump admin targets Obamacare w Medicaid block grant plansubmitted by artappraiser 6 hours ago
The plan is guaranteed to enrage critics and invite attacks from Democrats in an election year.
This week, Trump signaled he could cut Medicare.— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 24, 2020
Next week, his admin is planning to announce how states can convert Medicaid expansion money into block grants.https://t.co/8hB9yCTVHeRead the article at https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/23/trump-targeting-obamacare-102887
-
-
Alabama 16-yr.-old Allegedly Stabbed Mom &Twin Brothers...submitted by artappraiser 6 hours ago
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Jan. 23
[....] “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here for 19 years,” said Talladega County Chief Deputy Joshua Tubbs, according to AL.com. “It’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my career.”Read the article at https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/alabama-16-year-old-allegedly-stabbed-mom-and-twin-brothers-to-death-went-to-sleep-then-attended-school/
-
Global Jewish conspirator gives $1 billion to college agendasubmitted by PeraclesPlease 7 hours ago
Title is tongue-in-cheek, for any in doubtRead the article at https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jan/23/soros-gives-1bn-to-fund-universities-and-stop-drift-towards-authoritarianism
New York City is latest to ban cashless restaurants, storessubmitted by artappraiser 7 hours ago
By Charisse Jones @ USAToday.com, Jan. 23
New York became the latest city to tell businesses they must accept cash. The bill, which prevents most retailers from refusing to accept cash or charging customers more if they use it, was approved by the city council Thursday.
“No longer in New York City will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash and effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit,'' Ritchie Torres, the bill's chief sponsor said in an emailed statement. "The marketplace of the future must accommodate the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers."Read the article at https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/23/new-york-city-bans-cashless-businesses/4551974002/
The Old Grey Lady and Dementiasubmitted by PeraclesPlease 1 day agoRead the article at https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/the-breathtaking-naivete-of-the-new-york-times/
Tulsi Gabbard Files A $50M Lawsuit Against Hillarysubmitted by rmrd0000 1 day ago
Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for more than $50 million in damages following Clinton’s suggestion on a podcast that she was Russia’s favored candidate to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
The defamation lawsuit, which was made public Wednesday morning, claims the 2016 Democratic nominee permanently damaged the Hawaii congresswoman’s reputation by describing her as a “Russian asset.”
Clinton made the controversial remarks on the podcast Campaign HQ With David Plouffe back in October, when she said: “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians.”Read the article at https://www.thedailybeast.com/tulsi-gabbard-files-dollar50m-lawsuit-against-hillary-clinton-for-russian-asset-claim?ref=home
Bloomberg shifts ad campaign to focus on impeachmentsubmitted by artappraiser 2 days ago
New: Mike Bloomberg shifts presidential ad campaign to focus on impeachment. Message will go into states with vulnerable GOP senators like Arizona, Maine, Colorado and N.C. https://t.co/QbEcT92AfZ— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) January 21, 2020Read the article at https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/mike-bloomberg-shifts-presidential-ad-campaign-to-focus-on-impeachment/2020/01/21/6358d96a-3c5f-11ea-8872-5df698785a4e_story.html
Newly identified virus spreads from China to US
Latest Comments
Comments
Then there's that troops have ‘Headaches and a Couple of Other Things’ from Iran missile attack
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 4:25am
Trump's has-been brigade
https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/the-trump-has-beens/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 5:22am