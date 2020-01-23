By Charisse Jones @ USAToday.com, Jan. 23

New York became the latest city to tell businesses they must accept cash. The bill, which prevents most retailers from refusing to accept cash or charging customers more if they use it, was approved by the city council Thursday.

“No longer in New York City will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash and effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit,'' Ritchie Torres, the bill's chief sponsor said in an emailed statement. "The marketplace of the future must accommodate the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers."

The law will go into effect nine months after it is signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who supports it.

New York joins Philadelphia, San Francisco and the state of New Jersey in passing legislation that lawmakers say will prevent businesses from enacting policies that shut out the millions of Americans who don't have a bank account, lack credit cards or don't have photo identification [....]