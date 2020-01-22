Tulsi Gabbard Files A $50M Lawsuit Against HillaryBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 11:03am |
Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for more than $50 million in damages following Clinton’s suggestion on a podcast that she was Russia’s favored candidate to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
The defamation lawsuit, which was made public Wednesday morning, claims the 2016 Democratic nominee permanently damaged the Hawaii congresswoman’s reputation by describing her as a “Russian asset.”
Clinton made the controversial remarks on the podcast Campaign HQ With David Plouffe back in October, when she said: “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians.”
- Add new comment
- 109 reads
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 2:13pm
Anti-SLAPP tutorial
https://rewire.news/ablc/2016/07/22/boom-lawyered-slapp-edition/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 5:23pm