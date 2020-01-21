A community in Florida is proposing a name change. Harriet Tubman Highway is one suggestion

“This nation is looking more deeply at our history, including the parts that are shameful,” said DaniellaLevine Cava, a Miami-Dade County commissioner. “Confederate statues have been revisited. Naming roads is another important area for reconsideration.”

“Dixie is a reminder of slavery and Jim Crow. Even lynching comes to mind,” Ms. Levine Cava said. “Driving every day on a highway that recalls those times isn’t aspirational. I think we should create a new narrative.”