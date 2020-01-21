Dixie Highway Name Change ProposedBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 7:59am |
A community in Florida is proposing a name change. Harriet Tubman Highway is one suggestion
“This nation is looking more deeply at our history, including the parts that are shameful,” said DaniellaLevine Cava, a Miami-Dade County commissioner. “Confederate statues have been revisited. Naming roads is another important area for reconsideration.”
“Dixie is a reminder of slavery and Jim Crow. Even lynching comes to mind,” Ms. Levine Cava said. “Driving every day on a highway that recalls those times isn’t aspirational. I think we should create a new narrative.”
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/20/us/dixie-highway-change-florida.html
- Add new comment
- 1164 reads
Comments
Dixie is a historical reference to land South of the Mason-Dixon line. Perhaps we should remove the Southern stars from the flag or take South from the compass, and boycott Delaware and Maryland too. Move the capital to Philly or other safe haven. (Except Philly reminds of the racist Declaration/Constitution, and Boston was heart of cotton-based textiles shipping and slave boats - perhaps Poughkeepsie? Hamtracken? Bangor? Ft Monmouth?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 2:06pm
they could start by complaining to Cook County, Illinois, according to wikipedia
but uh-oh, I see some conflict here:
an aside:turns out Carl Fisher was a real interesting guy. Born in Indiana nine years after the end of the Civil War, he was obviously interested in unifying the nation through roads for automobiles. I thank the protestors for getting me to check him out. It's all good. Without him, the south and north would have stayed separate much longer and escaping to the north might not have been so easy. Not to mention Oakies being stuck in Oklahoma during the dust storms.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 6:14pm
Of course we should change the name but is that enough. I have a friend named Dixie and I feel like a racist every time I call her by her name. We need to require all women named Dixie to change their name. Then there's names like Dotty and Debbie. So close to Dixie as to be effectively the same. Let's cut to the chase here. We can eliminate all these problems if we just remove D I X E from the alphabet.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 2:46pm
Isn't that kinda sexist? Why not Tubperson? Polling shows that showers are far more popular than baths, even among the minority population. Even those who prefer baths will occasionally shower. Shower People Road would be a name that appeals to most people
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:00pm
every other frigging street in NYC has a honorary name that was agitated for at one time or another, and guess what: nobody ever uses those, they use the original name. I.E. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Harlem is still 125th Street to everyone in Harlem. We got a thousand of em, like Natan Scharanksy Place next to the Russian foreign compound in the Bronx (which happened back when it was still the Soviet Union compound) and every firefighter that died on 9/11 got a street somewhere, I think....it's a easy appeasement tool to get political agitators off one's back: here, we'll put an extra green sign on the street sign pole that nobody will pay any attention to! Now stop your whining!
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:42pm
p.s. comes to mind that NYState spent a ton of money putting up signs everywhere on the connecting highways, the last couple years: The Triborough Bridge is now the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. Nobody has any idea who put that name change up for a vote and who voted for it. Doesn't matter, nobody uses it, including all yellow cab drivers. Google and Wikipedia know this, If you google RFK bridge, the first item on the results is the Wikipedia entry for Triborough Bridge.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:49pm
I've tried to avoid this discussion in the interest of comity but it can no longer be avoided. It's hard for me to even read your posts when you have picked such an offensive name to use on this site. ArtAppraiser shows your support for the commodification of what is essentially a spiritual and aesthetic practice and your collusion with the rich and corporate interests.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 4:05pm
Kinda like "knows the price of everything, value of nothing" - we come to bury this anachronistic colonial vestige, not to appraise it - enough with appropriating news and art and the hard work of the masses - back to roots and rooting for the underdog, not just the hoi polloi.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 4:15pm
Baths waste water. And Tub sounds short for Tubby - fat shaming.
"Stop your whining"? How last millennium.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:46pm
Inspires me: how about Teletubby Highway? We don't do enough to recognize the importance of our pre-schoolers and this would conveniently also would give a nod to rainbow coalitions and non-cis gender people.... and it's cheery and has that "people can we all get along" thing which would be helpful calming the beasts during traffic jams.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:58pm
Okay, I'll bite - why aren't *you* running for president? Ok, you might need to transition, but that can be done in weeks, and it can be a fundraising and outreach journey - x% this week, ready by convention/election day/inauguration? Or the first half-gender tto take office - Mr/s President(e). Not sure what to do about that complexion though...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 4:04pm
{laughs} I'm not sure if I've destroyed this discussion or elevated it with my descent into sarcasm and mockery.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 4:11pm
It's a binary choice? I call it "doing the splits" - enough to tear a ligament or two.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 4:16pm
So no more shopping @ Winn Dixie( ranked #24 in the 2010 "Top 75 North American Food Retailers) either?
Even though, according to Southern Living in 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Winn-Dixie
and even though Google search gives me this Q & A?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 5:36pm
Carpetbaggers!!! (and u thought choice was between paper and plastic)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 5:54pm
Looks like the chain is bankrupt and closing stores
https://www.theledger.com/news/20190223/winn-dixie-closing-2-more-central-florida-stores-full-list-of-closures
The name may not be a long term problem.
Highways named after Robert E Lee, Jefferson Davis, etc. have bitten the dust.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 5:54pm
Ok, but what are they going to do about the Dixie Chicks?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 6:02pm
They're not ready to say sorry, play nice.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 6:09pm
I guess no Dixie cups and paper products either.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 6:47pm
You mean.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:54am
The article clearly lists reasons people object to the name. It is likely that many did not feel the love that the connection of the highway to the North was supposed to bring about.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 7:49pm