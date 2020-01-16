The NYT recently reported that high school history textbooks used across the United, but geared for the big sales in California and Texas, tell two different stories about United States. In the Texas version issues like slavery are white washed. A travesty.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/01/12/us/texas-vs-california-history-textbooks.htm

The NYT 1619 Project tells the history of the United States from a different perspective. The history of slavery is the focus of the history project. Immediately, a group of historians signed a letter complaint that the 1619 Project gives a distorted view.



https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/magazine/we-respond-to-the-historians-who-critiqued-the-1619-project.html

https://www.theroot.com/notallhistorians-some-white-people-are-upset-that-the-1840616511

Andrew Sullivan said the project was Liberal activism

http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/09/andrew-sullivan-ny-times-abandons-liberalism-for-activism.html

NY Magazine called it anti-white

http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/the-1619-project-isnt-unpatriotic-its-just-anti-whiteness.html

The National Review added its complaint about inaccuracies in the 1619 Project because the text does not give white people proper credit.

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/history-according-to-the-1619-project/

Welcome to the United States.