By Daniel Politi @ Slate.com, Jan. 19

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the director of the island’s emergency management agency shortly after chaos broke out in a southern city when residents discovered a warehouse filled with unused aid. The aid that included water, cots, baby formula, and diapers, among others, is thought to be from when Hurricane Maria struck the island in 2017.

The warehouse was found by residents in the city of Ponce, which was one of the worst affected by the recent earthquake that hit the island. Video of residents breaking into the warehouse and distributing the aid quickly went viral on social media as the governor vowed an investigation. “There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse,” the governor said. Puerto Rico has been struck by a series of earthquakes since December 28 that have forced thousands of people in the southern end of the island to leave their homes [....]