Hillary Clinton Urges Dems to ‘Vote for the Person Most Likely to Win’ in 2020By artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 5:08pm |
By Joe Otterson @ Variety.com, Jan. 17
[....] Clinton appeared at the press tour in support of the Hulu four-part documentary series “Hillary,” [.....]
She fielded a range of questions from the audience, including what she feels the most important message of the series will ultimately be.
“I think the most important message is we are…in a real struggle with a form of politics that is incredibly negative, exclusive, mean-spirited, and its going to be up to every voter, not only people who vote in Democratic primaries to recognize that this is no ordinary time,” she said. “This is an election that will have such profound impact so take your vote seriously. And for the Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win because at the end of the day that is what will matter. And not just the popular vote, but the electoral college too.”
That last line drew laughs from the audience, as Clinton infamously beat President Donald Trump in the popular vote in 2016 but lost the electoral college vote [...]
Comments
Pheromones & voter signals
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:10pm
Vote for the candidate most likely to win implies that we/I can figure that out. As I was reading that Digby blog all I could take away from it is that people are crazy and I can't understand them. So how can I pick the candidate that's more likely to get the votes of these at best ignorant and more likely stupid crazy people?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:24pm
You hope the respected nonsensical voters are few enough that you/the polls can accurately decipher who's likely to win.
Of course if Russians hack the ballot machines, may not matter.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:30pm
except as for Hillary, I don't think she's going whole hog on this meme like the Hullaballo post, think we know what she means: this time please do the "throw away your vote" thing, don't go like all 3rd party on us, i.e. a Green candidate or Ralph Nader again just because the candidate is not radical enough for you on this that or the other thing.Just not the election to do that, not this time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 5:04pm
If you add up the polling numbers for the left candidates and the moderate candidates they are roughly equal. But no one is saying if the democrats nominate someone from the left don't throw your vote away like was done when McGovern was nominated. It's always the left that is told we have to hold our nose and vote for a candidate that so clearly tells us he will not push for the policies we want.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 5:45pm
Gees, got to say it that,I just adore this tweet from Sullivan's article:
I swear she's straight out of de Tocqueville Democracy in America, these strange American creatures who follow no old country ideologies or leaders. Look, even though it's exactly people like her who stuck us with the nightmare that is Trump, I guess I am still proud we have characters like this, it's what's American about American culture. This is being open-minded to the max and also her choices in particular indicate she has a dislike for any machine pols, she likes people who buck the system.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 4:58pm