As Dagblog has devolved into talk about "whitesplaining" and "blacksplaining" and never ending polemics on racism, the Civil War, "pity Olympics", et al, from now on white Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain black people, and black Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain white people. Except for Danny and anyone else on the masthead, who can do whatever they please. (I personally will abide by my diktat).

So as a warning, if your post or comment gets into our black vs white national discourse and you're not talking about your own ethnicity, it's probably not allowed. All other ethnic geoups, religions, genders, and other vicarious ways of dividing ourselves up for food fights are fair game.

Thank you for your understanding. Enjoy the elections, campaign season, impeachment, global meltdown, and whatever else draws you here - except race.

Your faithful and now dictatorial administrator,

Peracles (you better say) Please

PS - if you belong to another ethnic group that you feel should be redlined, drop me a note and we'll discuss.