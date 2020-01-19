Admin: no more racial talk (except Danny)By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 12:21pm |
As Dagblog has devolved into talk about "whitesplaining" and "blacksplaining" and never ending polemics on racism, the Civil War, "pity Olympics", et al, from now on white Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain black people, and black Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain white people. Except for Danny and anyone else on the masthead, who can do whatever they please. (I personally will abide by my diktat).
So as a warning, if your post or comment gets into our black vs white national discourse and you're not talking about your own ethnicity, it's probably not allowed. All other ethnic geoups, religions, genders, and other vicarious ways of dividing ourselves up for food fights are fair game.
Thank you for your understanding. Enjoy the elections, campaign season, impeachment, global meltdown, and whatever else draws you here - except race.
Your faithful and now dictatorial administrator,
Peracles (you better say) Please
PS - if you belong to another ethnic group that you feel should be redlined, drop me a note and we'll discuss.
Comments
You obviously get to do whatever you want. I'm truly trying to understand the rules
Is an article about a gun rally held by white supremacists on Martin Luther King Day in Virginia off limits?
If a black person (besides Danny) tries to explain why white people do what they do, yea. Just like I censored myself from posting about Egyptian/corn-row hair controversy at a Paris fashion show - not my side of the street. (It's on The Guardian if you're interested). We're self-cancelling now - easier that way.
Cancel culture wins
Suppose the post deals with how black people feel about the gun rally on MLK Day?
Obviously you can post black people's feelings, not white people's motives (unless they state them and you believe them). We stick with what we know.
For me it's not so much rmrd's point of view nor the subject matter he posts about. My problem is he refused to respond to the actual arguments that other people post here. The final straw for me was the "discussion" about the supposed racism in calling the police on blacks charcoal grilling in a park. I made my case that regulations prohibiting charcoal grills were in place in virtually all public parks in the US and several other countries regardless of the race of the primary users. I explained why public health professionals pushed government to regulate parks in this manner. Rmrd refused to respond to any of my arguments. I specifically asked why he thought the regulations were in place. I asked why he thought these regulations were routinely enforced in majority upscale white public parks and ignored in majority black parks. I asked these and other questions several times but he never responded in any way to them
I'm here to discuss or to debate. I attempt to address the strongest points in the posts I reply to with my best arguments. I'm simply unwilling to enter a discussion where nothing I post will be addressed. I've said it before and I think my opinion is amply proven by rmrd's posts. Rmrd will not enter into a discussion. He will not address other people's points, not to agree or disagree. He just used people as a hook to spread the propaganda of his agenda.
I answered your questions, just as I answered your question on the Ipsos poll. You did not accept my answers.
As I recall, you said that ignoring the regulations would lead to public defecation.
There have been annual BBQs in the same spot with no fires and no defecation.
You see yourself as making your case, I see myself as making mine.
It won't be a problem in the future given PP's rules.
There have been annual BBQs in the same spot with no fires
I never said the problem with the BBQs was fire danger. In fact I specifically said that it was NOT the danger of fires but public health. I very specifically listed the reasons I thought they were valuable puplic health regulations that you never addressed. You created the fire danger strawman to avoid addressing what I actually posted. Here again is another example of how you routinely ignore what other people post. And lie about what they post.
Yeah, right. Don't step in the poo.
Edit to add:
No epidemics reported
This is why I think you're an asshole. You imply I claimed there was a fire danger. I state I never said such a thing. You change the topic without addressing it. It doesn't matter what I post you will not respond to it or lie about it.
eta: I never claimed there would be epidemics. More lies from you.
BBQ Becky was reporting illegal activity. One may hold the opinion it was trivial illegal activity that didn't merit a report to the police but never the less it was illegal activity. Or one might claim that Becky only reported the illegal activity because the perpetrators were black and wouldn't have called the police on whites. But still at the foundation it was illegal. One of the biggest problems I have as caretaker of this ghost town tourist site is people starting fires on what we call the beach. It is clearly stated that this is against the rules. This is private not public space so the rules are private not public rules that regulate the use of the commons. Most of the people who visit Ruby and break the rules have the opinion that the rules are stupid, silly, or trivial so it doesn't matter that they disregard them. But these are important rules for the owners and for me as I agree with the rules the owners hired me to enforce. I also tend to support rules like these regulating the use of the commons and would have been upset to see people breaking them whether those people are black or white.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/18/2019 - 3:38pm
Yes, I'm against fires at Ruby and charcoal grills in public parks. Because it's a public health issue not because of fire danger. You're lying again. I very clearly stated it was not a fire danger issue but a public health issue. You lie constantly. It's your constantly lying that causes me to think you're a shitty person.
Here's a picture of the beach at Ruby. There is no wood, leaves, or anything burnable. There is no fire danger. The rules against fires and charcoal grills usually aren't about fire danger but public health.
I think your defecation rant was ridiculous.
Time to watch the game.
Another lie.
You went the public defecation route
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/18/2019 - 7:56pm
Back to the game.
Dagblog rules have changed
Life goes on
Observation: health departments do not wait for disease outbreaks to enforce sanitation laws, e.g. rat droppings or trash violations will get a restaurant shut down without reported illness.
No health problems. No reports of burned pets or animals, no defecation.
Same area used for BBQ repeatedly.
Again, breaking zone or health codes is not allowed even if "no health problems". A swimming pool without a fence is an enticement to kids and will bring action even if no one's snuck in to swim, much less drowned yet. Swimming in socks and underwear is not allowed in public pools, period. Some have much less friendly regulations - disappointing, but they make the rules (though the public can challenge at various meetings).
However, "According to KRON, an Oakland Parks and Recreation map shows that the area is not a designated charcoal area, but is an area where portable non-charcoal grills can be used. Lake Merritt has three areas with stationary charcoal grills for public use, according to the map. But residents and officials told the news station that the rule is not typically followed or enforced, and is not a police matter."
So portable grills are allowed. The woman was wrong, though calling the police to report based on her faulty understanding is not by itself a problem. (the dispatcher can either find out right away, or send a query to Parks & Recreation to get back to her, since it certainly wasn't critical.
Why don't you use simple facts that support your case, rather than trying to convince people of a dubious "park rules don't matter if health problems haven't been reported yet" excuse?
There is an article about Bloomberg campaigning in Tulsa where the destruction of Black Wall Street occurred. We are not allowed to discuss his motives.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 3:21pm
*You* are not. I could if I cared or found it significant.
But I can link to what a white reporter said about his motives?
