Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said Sunday that he’d be OK with Republicans calling on Hunter Biden to testify during the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

“We take the position that we want to hear from witnesses,” Brown said during an interview with CNN’s “State Of The Union,” adding that he’d be “fine” with hearing from former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Maxine Waters expressed similar sentiments on MSNBC this morning. Democrats are calling the Republicans.