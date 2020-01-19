Admin: no more racial talk (except Danny)By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 12:21pm |
As Dagblog has devolved into talk about "whitesplaining" and "blacksplaining" and never ending polemics on racism, the Civil War, "pity Olympics", et al, from now on white Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain black people, and black Dagbloggers will no longer try to explain white people. Except for Danny and anyone else on the masthead, who can do whatever they please. (I personally will abide by my diktat).
So as a warning, if your post or comment gets into our black vs white national discourse and you're not talking about your own ethnicity, it's probably not allowed. All other ethnic geoups, religions, genders, and other vicarious ways of dividing ourselves up for food fights are fair game.
Thank you for your understanding. Enjoy the elections, campaign season, impeachment, global meltdown, and whatever else draws you here - except race.
Your faithful and now dictatorial administrator,
Peracles (you better say) Please
PS - if you belong to another ethnic group that you feel should be redlined, drop me a note and we'll discuss.
Comments
You obviously get to do whatever you want. I'm truly trying to understand the rules
Is an article about a gun rally held by white supremacists on Martin Luther King Day in Virginia off limits?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:07pm
If a black person (besides Danny) tries to explain why white people do what they do, yea. Just like I censored myself from posting about Egyptian/corn-row hair controversy at a Paris fashion show - not my side of the street. (It's on The Guardian if you're interested). We're self-cancelling now - easier that way.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:15pm
Cancel culture wins
Suppose the post deals with how black people feel about the gun rally on MLK Day?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:26pm
Obviously you can post black people's feelings, not white people's motives (unless they state them and you believe them). We stick with what we know.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:36pm