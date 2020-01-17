Hillary Clinton Urges Dems to ‘Vote for the Person Most Likely to Win’ in 2020By artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 5:08pm |
By Joe Otterson @ Variety.com, Jan. 17
[....] Clinton appeared at the press tour in support of the Hulu four-part documentary series “Hillary,” [.....]
She fielded a range of questions from the audience, including what she feels the most important message of the series will ultimately be.
“I think the most important message is we are…in a real struggle with a form of politics that is incredibly negative, exclusive, mean-spirited, and its going to be up to every voter, not only people who vote in Democratic primaries to recognize that this is no ordinary time,” she said. “This is an election that will have such profound impact so take your vote seriously. And for the Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win because at the end of the day that is what will matter. And not just the popular vote, but the electoral college too.”
That last line drew laughs from the audience, as Clinton infamously beat President Donald Trump in the popular vote in 2016 but lost the electoral college vote [...]
Comments
Pheromones & voter signals
https://digbysblog.net/2020/01/when-in-rome-georgia/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:10pm
Vote for the candidate most likely to win implies that we/I can figure that out. As I was reading that Digby blog all I could take away from it is that people are crazy and I can't understand them. So how can I pick the candidate that's more likely to get the votes of these at best ignorant and more likely stupid crazy people?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:24pm
You hope the respected nonsensical voters are few enough that you/the polls can accurately decipher who's likely to win.
Of course if Russians hack the ballot machines, may not matter.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 1:30pm